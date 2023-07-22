I was horrified and disgusted to read that President Joe Biden intends to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

I have seen first-hand the never-ending aftermath of cluster bombs. In 2012, I had the privilege to travel to Laos. That poor country was the target of a vicious bombing campaign by the United States during the Vietnam war. For nine straight years, our Air Force dropped vast amounts of cluster bombs that maim and kill people to this day.

A cluster bomb is a shell that contains dozens of “bomblets,” each one intended to explode independently when the shell strikes. A significant number of these bomblets don’t; they’re called “duds” and can lie in the ground for years or decades before detonating. They are still explosive and can go off when some unfortunate civilian touches one. They are called “unexploded ordinance” (UXO), and they maim and kill people long after hostilities cease. In Laos, for example, “more than 50,000 people have been killed by unexploded bombs, 20,000 since the war ended” in 1973, according to MAG, the Mines Advisory Group, an NGO working to clear unexploded ordinance in Laos and elsewhere. In 2021, MAG reached the grisly milestone of having disposed of its 300,000th bomblet there.

In Laos, there are very sharp lines that delineate where it’s safe to be and where it’s not. The safe side has been painstakingly inspected and cleared by MAG. There may be unexploded ordinance hiding just a few inches past the boundaries, though.

Tourists like me don’t need to cross the lines. Farmers have no such luxury and must till their land regardless of the danger. Children don’t understand that an interesting object unearthed by a recent rain can kill them, blind them or take their limbs. People missing arms and legs are everywhere in Laos. According to Cluster Munitions Monitor, 85% of UXO victims worldwide are civilians.

When I visited in 2012, MAG estimated that it would take 35 more years to completely clear Laos of unexploded ordinance. With increased funding from the Obama administration in 2016, “Laos has a goal to eliminate all deaths from unexploded bombs by 2030,” more than five decades after the war.

The Biden administration claims that the dud rate of the shells it’s sending is 2%. According to New York Times Pentagon correspondent John Ismay, each one contains 72 bomblets with a real-world dud rate of 14% — meaning that these weapons are the gift that keeps on killing for decades to come.

Is the U.S. willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to clean these up after the war is over? Are you? Our track record in this regard is abysmal.

Evading the truth, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claims, “Ukraine would not be using these in some foreign land … and they’re motivated to use any weapons in a way that minimizes risk to their citizens.”

The 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions is a treaty that prohibits the production, transfer and use of cluster munitions with 123 countries as signatories. The United States is not. Neither are Russia and Ukraine. The United Nations described Russia’s use of cluster bombs in Syria as a war crime. The same is true of their use in Ukraine: It is a war crime for the U.S. to supply them.

Clearly, the U.S. has little regard for the welfare of Ukrainian civilians. We must stop this ghastly war! We must stop sending weapons and allow Ukraine to negotiate for peace. Otherwise, the conflict will go on for years with many hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians killed and a landscape that will be lethal for decades.