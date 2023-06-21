Cotton writes: “… mechanical thinning (logging) and prescribed burns to restore forest health is a proven strategy for mitigating the threat of catastrophic wildfires,” but the fire science shows he is wrong. Catastrophic wildfires occur when it is hot, dry, and windy, and no forest treatment has been shown to stop fires under those conditions, and those are the fires that account for 98% of the forest that burns in any given year. If we don’t like the recent trends in wildfire extent (yes, fires are getting more frequent and larger), then we need to do something about the cause, which is climate change, not the condition of our forests.