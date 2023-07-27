American writer and longtime friend of the Big Hole Jim Harrison says:

"You can't be unhappy in the middle of a big beautiful river."

"Happiness comes in currents."

"If there is a heaven for me, I'm sure there is a river attached to it."

"Life is good, but it's better on rivers."

Up until the last several years, our wild trout populations in the Big Hole and other rivers in southwest Montana have been self-sustaining. Montana was one of America's premier trout fishing destinations. Slowly but surely, this has changed along with reduced and warmer water levels, increasing angling pressure, decline in Salmon Fly populations, and fish disease that has not been completely clarified.

In 1974, Montana stunned anglers across the state and nation, by halting stocking trout in streams and rivers that supported wild trout populations. Groundbreaking research on the Madison River in the late 1960s and early '70s, organized by fisheries biologist Dick Vincent, led to that decision. This monumental change did not come easily, as there was tremendous public pressure to continue planting fish.

After the acceptance and establishment of successful wild trout populations in Montana, the next phase was setting up special regulations. Prior to 1975 or 1976, special regulations in the sense of reducing limits or types of gear was minimal or non-existent in Montana. In response to significant mortality on larger and older trout in the Upper Madison River in 1977, a study was started that closed 6 miles of the river for several years. The data collected was invaluable for future management decisions on the Upper Madison and was one of the first times that angling pressure was shown to have an impact on trout populations. This established a historical precedent for this approach and needs to be duplicated on the Big Hole River by closing one section of the river for three to five years. Valid scientific information is critical to making good decisions, and as with any good research model, there needs to be a control section with no angling pressure. FWP has made some important proactive decisions and needs to expand the proposal by allowing for a year-round river closure on a stretch of the river designated by our current biologists.

In addition, we all know that increasing water flows in late summer and fall is still a critical factor and efforts to improve the habitat will ultimately bring improvement to our precious wild trout populations. Despite good snowpack and wonderful June rains, the river is dropping fast and already below average levels for late July. Concurrently, we may gain some insight into the declining trout populations with more data on our salmon fly populations, which have declined significantly on certain sections of the river in the last 10-15 years. This "trout candy" has always been one of the top protein sources for trout and the decline has had to have some impact on the ability for trout to handle increasing stress throughout the year. This could be another great opportunity for a graduate-level study from one of our universities.

Charles Kuralt (who owned a home on the Big Hole prior to his death) said, "Most of what I love about our country is a gift of the rivers. ... America is a great story, and there is a river on every page of it." The efforts and sacrifices we make now will help to protect and allow our children and grandchildren to enjoy and become future responsible advocates for our precious Big Hole River.