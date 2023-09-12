Democracy is about listening to people. To hear from Montanans, state Democrats this summer and fall are traveling across the state, holding well-publicized, public meetings to receive input directly from citizens about how their government can better serve them and help create opportunity for their families and businesses.

Montanans deserve the chance to meet their citizen legislators face-to-face to discuss issues important to them, their families and their communities. Our state has a long, important tradition of elected officials meeting with any and all of their constituents to hear their concerns and ideas.

That’s why Montana Democrats have already held public listening meetings in Great Falls, Belgrade and the Fort Peck reservation. We had great turnouts at these events and are delighted that people came with so many great questions and suggestions. We plan to visit more communities in every part of the state. To make sure Montanans can participate, we advertise our meetings in advance and hope folks of every political stripe will be able to attend.

Traveling across the state to listen to folks is part of our effort to get back to the basics of democracy and representative government: putting Montanans first.

Deep down, we all share similar hopes and dreams: to lead a fulfilled life, care for our families and leave a better life to the next generation. Unfortunately, too many legislators and the current governor seem far more concerned with helping big corporations and the ultra-wealthy rather than hard-working folks and retirees.

It’s time to change that and put the creativity and ideas of fellow Montanans to work for the benefit of our communities. After hearing from Montanans from across the state, we’ll take what we’ve learned and publicly release the ideas as policy priorities for future elections and legislatures.

We’re already hearing clear messages from Montana citizens. Rather than showy gimmicks or too-clever proposals, they want to talk about direct, straight-up ideas that focus on Montanans, will help their families and create good-paying jobs.

We share these priorities. Whether it’s taking care of families with a loved one in a nursing home, making sure taxes are fair and don’t favor the wealthy, or respecting an individual’s dignity, freedom and privacy — these principles and ideas are essential if Montana is going to remain a great place to live and work.

Together, we can make a better future for Montana, and we want to hear from you. So please join us at an upcoming meeting — and if you can’t make a meeting, get in touch to let us know what’s on your mind by dropping us a note with your comments, suggestions, and concerns at listeningtour@montanademocrats.org.

Montana values helped guide our past, and they should continue to illuminate our future. By visiting communities throughout the state, listening to people and showing them respect, we look forward to working with you to help build a better tomorrow that puts Montanans first.