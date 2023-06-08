I am pleased that Rep. Fitzpatrick has shared his thoughts on EV taxation. I have followed legislative EV work for two sessions and submitted EV testimony. I commend legislators for their efforts to be informed on complex issues. Their work is not easy!

Rep. Fitzpatrick elevates several points pertaining to complex social, economic, and technical issues related to taxing liquid fuel.

For a century, liquid fuel has been a taxation proxy for vehicle owners to pay for road usage. A tax on each gallon sold was a simple way for owners to pay for damage. This is so ingrained in our thinking that most people think EV owners pay nothing since they do not purchase gas. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles has brought vehicle taxation to center stage. Rep. Fitzpatrick uses the term “free riding” on roads, which he defines as “contributing nothing (my emphasis) to its maintenance and upkeep.”

Montana currently taxes 32 cents on each gallon of gasoline sold. This contributes about 15% of transportation funding. The remaining 85% comes from state and federal funds to which all vehicle owners — gasoline and EV alike — pay through general taxes. Thus, EV owners help pay a significant portion of transportation funding toward “maintenance and upkeep.”

Fuel taxation was an equitable proxy to pay for road use until 1975 when the federal Corporate Aggregate Fuel Economy (CAFE) rule was enacted to reduce gasoline usage. This was successful as light-vehicle efficiency has increased from 13.5 mpg in 1975 to 25.5 mpg today. There are many gasoline-only automobiles in Montana with efficiencies between 30-40 mpg.

An unintended consequence of fuel taxation is that, as more vehicles use our roads, fewer proportional gallons of gas are sold. Less tax is collected as more miles are driven, causing additional untaxed damage from high-efficiency vehicles. Thus, drivers of less efficient cars (25 MPG or less) are subsidizing more efficient vehicles! This legislature has unfairly taxed only EV owners for this lost revenue, ignoring owners of high-efficiency gas vehicles.

Taxing electric fuel kilowatt-hours (kWh) also fails as a funding proxy. Electric fuel is available everywhere that a 120V or a 240V outlet is accessible. HB 55, sponsored by Rep. Denley Loge and amended by Rep. Fitzpatrick, used the approach of “taxing electric vehicles at the charging station as if it were a gas pump.” It will be costly for businesses to pay for installation of taxation-quality meters on all public electric sources to collect the 3 cent per kWh tax of HB 55. This gasoline-centric “gas-pump” approach for electric fuel has some validity for high-speed public chargers, but even these are avoidable. Furthermore, EVs inherently regenerate while braking. This energy provides an additional 10% more untaxed road use that is not captured by taxing electric fuel.

I believe all vehicle owners should pay an equitable and non-discriminatory tax for road use. Vehicle road damage comes from weighted axles, not fuel. According to Rep. Loge, taxing road miles of high-efficiency vehicles is the most equitable way of doing this.

In the Jan. 30 hearing on HB 55, he stated that “mileage is actually the most equitable, and you go by weight.”

Taxing fuels to pay for road damage from high-efficiency vehicles has been failing for over 40 years. It is time to begin the transition of taxing high-efficiency vehicles based on weighted vehicle miles traveled (WVMT). It will take time to produce truly equitable and non-discriminatory vehicle taxation law in Montana. This is the reason for requesting a task force to draft such a bill for the 2025 session. It is not a “ploy” for EV owners to continue to get a “free ride.”

I believe an ad hoc vehicle taxation task force consisting of consumers, businesses, utilities, policy makers and transportation officials is needed to draft a bill for the next session. I again thank Rep. Fitzpatrick for his work and ask that he take leadership in this ad hoc effort.