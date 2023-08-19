Butte has a rich and sometimes tragic history, which we are doomed to repeat if we fail to learn. In the early morning hours of August 1, 1917, seven men showed up to drag Frank Little out of bed. They drug Little through town and strung him up for taking on a massive corporation. The inscription on Little’s tombstone reads, “Slain by the capitalist interests for organizing and inspiring his fellow men.”

Little was in Butte organizing for rights against the powerful Anaconda Copper Company (ACM), which was controlled by the officers of the Standard Oil Trust which had recently been broken up by the US Government into 33 companies. At the time, ACM was the largest copper producer in the world, with most of its massive wealth generated in Butte. Many of the corporate names of its siblings have evolved to be very familiar names today like Exxon and Chevron. Also, British Petroleum which began purchasing remnants of the trust like Atlantic Richfield and Amoco. Rebranded as BP, that corporation has swallowed many of the offspring and exists in Butte as an outpost from its London headquarters. BP is the second largest oil company in the world, employing a handful of people in Butte and an army of consultants and attorneys throughout the US to escape liability on Superfund sites across the US.

Millions of tons of metals were extracted and smelted in this area, including smelter fallout on Butte through 1980 and the people of Butte are left with the scars as some representatives of our own government often tell us how benevolent BP has been, insisting on calling it ARCO, which BP has owned since 2000.

Little’s murderers were never caught, but it is widely believed he was murdered by goons hired by ACM. American history is riddled with corporations using the Pinkerton Detective Agency to infiltrate groups of agitators against corporate interests to suppress challenges to profit, sometimes murdering activists in the process. We’ll never know if Pinkertons killed Little, but we know he was murdered for speaking up for the people of Butte.

As we deal with the aftermath of mining and smelting in Butte, BP/ARCO is responsible for historical and ongoing damages to human health and the environment over that time, the corporation has resisted cleaning up unless compelled to act by EPA, which is recently reluctant to be assertive. After 40 years later, Butte waits for a cleanup. Recently, the public became aware of activities to silence researchers and those who ask questions, sometimes ending careers. The Montana Standard reported on some of the attacks on those who raised health questions, noting CTEC’s role in those activities along with three levels of government. Interestingly, CTEC has been rewarded with a $150,000.00 grant from the EPA .

Several former BP contractors and people who worked to craft Superfund agreements in secret serve on CTEC’s board, despite prohibitions in the organization’s bylaws. One wrote to the Standard commenting how wonderful BP/ARCO is and downplayed the use of tax dollars attacking science. Last Wednesday another CTEC board member spoke to prevent local government from advocating transparency and ethics policies, and he also promoted leaving contamination in the middle of Butte. His justification was he had worked on the secret negotiations and the people who work for local government, some of whom are “soft” on BP/ARCO, are “the finest staff money can ever buy.” Reflect on the values system on display in that statement and consider the value of the allocation agreement signed in secret in 2006, during the judicial gag order.

The spirit of the Pinkertons and the goons of “The Company” is alive and well in CTEC. In a letter to the Governor, copied to local government and BP, a CTEC board member called for the removal of a state employee for asking questions based on science. It’s time for the other members of CTEC to look around and realize they have Pinkertons in their ranks. Until they’re purged, CTEC doesn’t speak for Me. Further, he twisted the words and thoughts of Senator Tester about removal of waste, and ought to be ashamed. Unlike a Pinkerton, I’m not profiting for advocating for my cause. I’d rather be on the side of Frank Little fighting for people.