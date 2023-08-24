Transparency is an essential building-block of good governance and its importance cannot be overstated when it applies to local government. A transparent local government benefits both the citizens and the public officials.

Transparency is vital in building trust between the people and their local government. By providing open access to items of significant public interest, we can demonstrate our commitment to honesty and integrity (not to mention fulfill our campaign promises). Transparency fosters public confidence, and enables citizens to hold their elected officials accountable for their actions and decisions.

Transparency is a deterrent for corruption and unethical behavior. Public officials know that their decisions and conduct are under scrutiny, which encourages them to act in the best interests of the people. By maintaining transparency, local governments can discover and prevent potential conflicts of interest, ensure fair procurement processes, and promote virtuous behavior among public servants to protect them from false accusations.

Transparency provides our citizens with the ability to make informed decisions about subjects that greatly affect them. When we are open about policies, public health, spending, and other plans, citizens can voice their opinions and participate meaningfully in the decision-making process. A public participation centered approach allows for a wider range of perspectives and ultimately leads to more effective, equitable, and widely-accepted policies that reflect and respect the wants and needs of the citizens.

Transparency encourages public engagement and collaboration. By making information accessible and understandable, we afford the public a reasonable opportunity to actively participate in shaping their community. Access to participate or observe the decision making process, public consultations, and community-driven initiatives are effective ways for citizens to shape the conversations and decisions. This collaborative approach strengthens the relationship between citizens and their local government, nurturing a sense of ownership and shared responsibility in the development and well-being of the community.

Transparency in local government is essential to a vibrant and healthy community. It builds trust, promotes accountability, facilitates informed decision-making, and encourages public engagement. By prioritizing transparency, we affirm our commitment to serve the best interests of the people and their enshrined right to examine documents or observe deliberations that lead to decisions which affect them greatly. It is imperative for us to embrace transparency as a cornerstone of our government functions, to strengthen the bonds between citizens and their government and create a more functional and harmonious society for all.

Government derives its power from the consent of the governed. Government does not exist to impose its will upon people. Government exists to have the people’s will imposed upon it.