There was a time, immemorial in American history, when every four years, notwithstanding the disappointment or even rancor experienced by the losing presidential candidate, there followed a peaceful and dignified transfer of power from one party to another.

In my own lifetime, I only need to reflect upon the gracious actions of Richard Nixon in 1960 and Al Gore in 2000, who chose not to contest the razor-thin outcomes of their presidential races even while their partisans charged political mischief and urged defiant opposition to the outcome.

We have now entered a dangerous era that threatens that political comity, and it is all owing to the narcissism of one irredeemable man and his cynical enablers.

More than 60 courts, his vice president, his own campaign officials, his presidential counsels, Justice Department officials, and every Republican state official charged with overseeing the integrity of their local elections told Donald Trump that the overwhelming evidence proved that he had lost the election. Nevertheless, Trump persisted in spreading outlandish lies and fake assertions that the election had been stolen from him. In furtherance of this tissue of lies, he set up with what his own vice president calls a “gaggle of crackpot lawyers” — a conspiracy to undermine the very essence of our democracy with an unconstitutional coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021.

This pathological liar is now being brought to account in a court of law as he should be.

As a Montanan, however, and a former political appointee in a Republican administration, I am enraged that Sen. Jon Daines and Rep. Ryan Rosendale would have the gall to defend Trump’s treachery. Is their lust for power so central to their being that they would place the welfare of a power-hungry tyrant above their duty to uphold the Constitution?

This is a shameful episode in the history of a state that once sent the likes of Burton Wheeler and Mike Mansfield to Washington.