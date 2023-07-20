Our frontline workers deserve freedom of conscience while helping Montanans. House Republicans passed major legislation to protect the freedom of health care providers this session. House Bill 706 will allow health care professionals to share information about off-label uses of medication and to practice innovative medicine with certain guardrails. Direct quote from HB 706: “A health care provider may: make a patient aware of or educate or advise a patient about lawful health care services for which a reasonable basis exists, including the off-label use of health care services.” Informing the patient and removing third-party litigation threats against medical providers will produce better quality of care for every Montanan. Why would any elected legislator vote against allowing the education of you, the patient, as to the details of your health care? Yet one party fully supported your ability to know about your health care, and one party opposed.