He who learns must suffer. Even in our sleep, pain which cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, until, in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom through the awful grace of God. — Aeschylus

On a beautiful June morning 55 years ago, I awoke to the ugly news that presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy had been assassinated. That dawn has always seemed to me to have ushered in a new era — one of deep distrust.

In the months and years following June 6, 1968, my generation demonstrated in various ways that we no longer believed the stories we’d been raised on: that any war America fought in was good merely because America fought in it. That political parties operated in ways that advanced public, rather than private, interests. That the history of inequality for females and minorities was in the past.

We’ve learned a lot in the last 55 years — but perhaps not enough. We’ve sent young men to die in at least one more war waged under manufactured pretexts. We’ve sent young women, too, in a classic case of “Be careful what you wish for.”

On paper, women have rights equal to men, but in practice they’re still under-represented in leadership, underpaid throughout the workforce and raised to prioritize their beauty over their brains.

Montana’s Indigenous people have greater representation in elective office, but they also swell the rolls of the poor, the ill and the addicted. They’re grossly over-represented in the populations of school dropouts and prison inmates.

The safety of marginalized groups still hangs on the gossamer thread of ill-founded assumptions and cultivated fears. When they take the mildest of steps to call attention to the precariousness of their lives or the cruelty of their treatment — when they take a knee, say, on a football field or ask the legislature to nix Columbus Day — they’re condemned as unpatriotic rule-breakers by politicians insufficiently patriotic to enact rules that ensure the sine qua non of every American’s birthright: individual dignity.

Whatever representativeness remains of our political parties has been hijacked by political action groups happy to spend the obscene sums needed not just to control our elections but to manage our thinking itself.

Cable news, talk radio and social media have weakened, if not killed, journalism, sidelining it with the cynical management of disinformation and discontent for power and profit.

“Is everybody OK?” the dying Bobby Kennedy asked the 17-year-old busboy whose hand he had just shaken, the hand now cradling his bleeding head.

The simple answer, 55 years later, is “No.” But when I recall that long-ago June, I don’t think of the bushy-haired dreamer whose lifeblood pooled on the floor of a hotel kitchen. I don’t think of Jacqueline Kennedy, the somber shadow in the newsreels whose mournful eyes met ours knowingly, her breathy voice saying, “Well, we know death now, don’t we, you and I?”

I think of the 2 million Americans lining the railroad tracks as the train carried what remained of an ever-learning, pragmatic idealist from New York to our nation’s capital. I think of those people — our people, Americans of every age, color, and ethnicity, crying, singing, saluting or simply standing in silent tribute, the women wearing dresses, their hair in rollers, the kids hanging from trees and trestles or dandled on their mothers’ hips.

Along those tracks, the lines of division faded away. At home, watching, we were one with them. We shared the same sorrow, falling drop by drop upon the heart. Now I wonder: Are today’s Americans capable of being one about anything?

Two months before his own death, RFK spoke to a throng of Black people reeling from the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bobby Kennedy knew that despair well. He did not stoke it.

“What we need in the United States is not division,” he said. Reminding them of Aeschylus’s message about the wisdom suffering brings, he urged them to rise above the anger and bitterness that only intensify polarization and instead pray for the understanding, compassion, and love that come “through the awful grace of God.”

Fifty-five years later, that awful grace can’t come soon enough.