What is so rare as a day in June?

Then, if ever, come perfect days…

On June 6, my husband slammed down the remote and harrumphed, “That’s it.

I’m through with golf.”

I should have been ecstatic. From Thursday through Sunday for-like-ever, my soulmate has parked his carcass in front of a TV and watched men swing artfully crafted rods at tiny dimpled orbs, hour after hour, hole after hole. To ward off dying from loneliness, I’ve sometimes joined him for the final three holes, the longest stretch my tiny dimpled brain can watch a good walk spoiling.

But hearing PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and His Excellency Yasir al-Rumayyan announce the Saudi-PGA “merger” that day, I too was disgusted. Partnering with Saudi Arabia? With its mass executions, show trials and lengthy sentences for human rights activities of any kind? Despicable.

American skin is in this game — literally. Fifteen of the 19 9/11 hijackers were Saudis. In 2018, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was an American resident with three American children when Saudi agents ambushed, strangled and sawed him up for writing critically about their government. Our president at the time “didn’t like it one little bit,” but concluded that objecting would jeopardize the billions America makes on arm sales to these butchers.

That reaction established our proclivity for prostitution. As the old joke goes, His Excellency and the Commissioner were just haggling over price. And now, as my witty brother quipped, it’s Saudi duty time.

June 8 was less than perfect too. For the first time in history, a former president was indicted for wanton violations of the Espionage Act. As usual, the airwaves sizzled with but-buts and what-abouts. One case at a time, folks. Read the indictment. Whatever interpretation 45 now has of his rights and prerogatives, he didn’t believe in them enough to raise them in the appropriate venue. Instead, he lied, concealed documents, suggested further law-breaking and ultimately rolled his own lawyer.

His amorality is no longer shocking. But the astonishing carelessness and cluelessness that rise from every page of the indictment should frighten anyone with a loved one serving our country.

Last weekend was short on June’s “perfect days” too. Fifty-seven Americans, most of them young, were shot in six different gunnings nationwide. Only six died, so no incident rated as the “mass shooting” that garners the perfunctory day or two of thoughts and prayers. Wow: We now regard 23 Americans getting shot at a Juneteenth celebration in Illinois as a bogey.

So far this year, at least 37,171 Americans, 3,052 of them children, have been victims of gun violence. Of the 20,036 gun deaths, 11,236 were suicides. Yet our response to the golf merger elicits greater anger than the gundemic. LIV and let die, I guess.

Yet even as you despair of ever experiencing that perfect day, it comes. You spend a raining-cats-and-dogs morning trying to decorate a tent for an event that in any sensible world would be rain-delayed, but people from hither and yon have come to this little soggy spot in Montana to witness it, so que sera, sera.

Magically, at the appointed hour the heavens open and our long-lost friend — the sun! — appears. Two young people whose idealism and kindness have led them to do good in four continents (so far) are joining forces. Their fathers speak of them in voices quavering with pride and love. Their friends hold up a vision of a generation pursuing life with lofty intent and joyful intensity. And the mother of the bride, the woman who was casting mournful eyes at leaden skies eight hours earlier, plops down beside you, takes all this goodness in, and says with a quivering smile, “The world’s going to be OK, isn’t it?”

“Absolutely,” you respond, never more convinced.

You go home, settle into your not-watching-golf chairs and hear a car door slam. Your neighbors’ three little girls, back from their 10-day vacation, spill out, and a tsunami of cats and dogs and bikes and the indescribably delightful sounds of happy children crests the dam. Ah, June. Maybe perfection is not the absence of ugliness but all that is simply beautiful in spite of it.