I love to watch them on these Maxfield Parrish mornings as I take my walk near the neighborhood school: the fourth-grader flashing by on his bike, eager to get to the playground … the first-grader, rocking her Barbie backpack but fuming because two older sisters are clearly ditching her … an impossibly beautiful mom pushing a stroller while reassuring the hesitant kindergartener beside her, “You’ve got this! You’ll see!”

So begins Montana’s 158th public school year. And as always in September, memories lap like waves.

I remember rushing to school like that fourth-grader, hungry to play four-square before the first bell.

I remember pulling up to Lincoln Junior High in an airport limousine stuffed with squirming siblings, my dad commenting as I opened the door, “Whatever that makeup is, it’s too much.”

I remember being a teacher that first month of school, just as excited as the kids, but so tired at day’s end I went to bed the nanosecond dinner was done.

I remember walking my own kids to school, then watching them ride off on bikes — then watching the eldest drive the other two to middle school before zipping over to Helena High.

I remember all the kids through all the decades and all the people who cared about them and, through that common bond, came to care about one another — classmates, students, colleagues, parents, townfolks at games, concerts, meetings, ceremonies. So much happens at those intersections. In no small part, that’s where this fabric we call Montana is woven.

Absent continued judicial disapproval, next year we’ll begin turning those intersections into cul-de-sacs. After 14 years of beating back a carpet-bagged agenda that will divide our children and our communities, the 2023 Legislature bowed to the carpet-baggers, authorizing “community choice schools.” Like “education freedom,” the term beguiles. The community doesn’t choose these schools. Parents who want a separate “community” for the like-minded or like-situated do.

Proponents tout the ability of “choice” schools to innovate to meet children’s unique needs. That’s not just beguiling. It’s insulting to thousands of Montana teachers who innovate in their public school classrooms to meet students’ unique needs every single bleeping day. More importantly, it masks what’s really going on here.

We’ve seen this movie before.

Remember when Montana’s city recreation programs engaged kids in activities all summer long? When you left your house after breakfast and swam, played ball, twirled and tumbled till dinnertime? Today when you drive by a city park, you’d never dream they once teemed with kids of every class and creed, kids who discovered talents and found friends whose families soon became friends and knitted people who lived on the same few blocks into a neighborhood.

Over time, some parents found that the country club pool was better-suited to their child’s unique needs. Others found that traveling teams expanded their child’s opportunities. At least they paid for these “innovative” environments themselves. But a distinct loss of community — that sense of shared lives in a shared space — resulted. We no longer thrill to the All-Star Oriole who played 500 with us at the park. We no longer trade stories about a girl we twirled with there who went on to be Miss Montana. Now our city parks are all but empty, and neighbors are polite strangers.

This week, a judge pressed “pause” on “community choice schools.” Let’s hope other courts press “delete.” Meanwhile, keep reading this series about the looming threats to public education. As a friend observed, it’s the last bastion that unites us. If it goes, only tribalism — and jarring inequity — will remain.