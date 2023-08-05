As I sit here sipping my coffee, three velvet-topped bucks are ambling by, right down our busy street. What pals they’ve become over the summer! I dread the rift, come rut.

In a column last May, I described the winter of our discontent with urban deer, including a cringe-worthy photograph of the river of excrement that then bisected our yard. I asked you readers to suggest solutions while I wait “in the queue” for the city to let me build a fence I don’t want and can’t afford to protect property the city won’t.

I thought you’d enjoy hearing some of the solutions proffered.

From Missoula: “I feel your pain. I lived in the L&C neighborhood for some time and it was as depicted in your photo. My only advice: Don’t seek a permit from the City. Just do your fence. ... If the powers that be won’t be reasonable in seeking deer mitigation strategies as Helena and Havre have done, they can’t manage the permitting process, either.”

Tempting. But I’m not a scofflaw. Also, one of our neighbors, concerned when we started photographing fences that might work, told us he’d originally built his fence to protect his whole yard — without a permit. The city made him move it back to its present far-less-protective location — at his own expense.

From midtown Missoula: “Last year, no tulips, trees have the bark ripped off, shrubs destroyed, [yada yada]. This year, … I accidentally came across something.” After washing a sheep hide, she took it outside to brush when she encountered, predictably, a deer who had jumped the fence and was devouring her spring foliage. After yelling without effect, she threw the brush, full of sheep wool, toward the deer. Noticing its distaste for the wool, she tucked little bits of wool by every plant and all along the fence. “They haven’t been back! I have tulips!”

I guess a yard full of wool is better than a yard full of poop. But not much.

From Billings: “Whatever you do, don’t build a fence with those pointy spikes. Seems like a great deterrent, but I came home one morning to find a deer skewered and dying on one of those spikes. What a ghastly mess!”

Duly noted.

From somewhere in Montana: “[After] being outsmarted for a decade by Burglar Bambis, I finally found something that really worked ... a product called “Scarecrow.” [It’s] essentially a motion-activated sprinkler head that shoots out a sudden strong stream of water at anything that moves within range. Of course, this means it will also shoot your neighbors, visitors, your children and possibly yourself. But it is predicated on the belief that humans have the intelligence to be educated to avoid protected areas.”

I can’t take that chance. Same with the suggestions for airhorns, fishing wire and electrified fences. “Just put a sign on it!” one electric-fence enthusiast told me. But every day at least a dozen children too young to read and a dozen more full of derring-do gambol by. I. Just. Can’t.

From Great Falls: “Slice up some Irish Spring and put it near your plants, where the deer can smell it. They hate it!”

I tried that with the bright red zinnias on my front porch, intended to showcase the American flag displayed there. I embedded the soap splinters before going to bed one June night. The next morning I found the pots pulled off the porch, razor-clipped stems where zinnias had been, slivers of Irish spring strewn across the sidewalk ... and a steaming, marbled pile of dung.

More to come.