A new Gallup poll shows that Americans’ confidence in higher education has dropped to a record low.

While this finding may surprise some, it illustrates increased scrutiny of higher education in tumultuous times. The world has been upended by a pandemic, and our country has experienced political discontent, economic uncertainty, racial strife, environmental tension, and global conflict.

A study funded by the Lumina and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations finds that many Americans question the cost of higher education. Others feel it is too time-consuming and doubt the return on investment. Tellingly, in 2010, 61% of Montana's high school graduates enrolled in post-secondary education. Today, the figure is 51%.

Forecasts also predict that after 2025, the number of traditional college-age students in the U.S. will drop by over 15%, according to Jill Barshay’s 2018 article in The Hechinger Report. In Montana, the number of high school graduates is projected to peak at 10,660 in 2026 and level out to 10,100 by 2037 (Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, Fall 2022).

Colleges and universities are in a hyper-competitive world. And it's a world complicated by uncertainty and discontent, eroding confidence in higher education, and a shrinking population.

Montana Technological University is at an inflection point. With a bold strategic plan that emphasizes student success, the institution's first-ever strategic enrollment plan, and the value of a STEM degree that has never been stronger, Montana Tech is poised for the future.

How can this be, given all that stands in front of us?

A recent message from Clay Christian, state commissioner of higher education, to members of the Montana University System reminds us that on average, college graduates earn 84% more than high school graduates. Salaries earned by Montana Tech's grads are consistently strong at $58,126 to $70,000 a year, depending on major. College graduates are also better able to weather downturns in the economy, as the pandemic has shown.

Career outcomes data also evidence the enduring value of a college education. The National Association of Colleges and Employers, a career development organization, projects hiring demand for 2023 university graduates to rise by 14.7% compared to the same demand in 2022. And U.S. employers who responded to a recent NACE poll cited student internships as critical tools for entry-level hiring. This finding is striking considering the high number of Montana Tech students who undertake internships and other forms of experiential learning.

Career fair numbers also show that Montana Tech's graduates are in high demand. In spring 2023, 102 employers and 11 new companies participated in the campus career fair, a 34% increase over spring 2022. This record-breaking figure is a testament to the value of our degree programs and the employability of our graduates.

With a focus on STEM education, distinctive programs, and hands-on learning, Montana Tech is poised to continue its tradition of educating students who are highly sought-after in the workforce. And by 2031, the STEM labor force in the U.S. is expected to grow by nearly 11%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Projections.

Demand for rare earth elements used in everyday electronics and technology critical to U.S. national security and economic growth also spells a rebirth for resource extraction, and this opportunity bodes well for Montana Tech's programs and graduates. Energy engineering is another vital area as we advance ways to power our daily lives.

The sustained need for healthcare workers likewise places Montana Tech and its graduates in a strong position. Indeed, the demand for nurses and radiologic technologists is expected to grow by 6% through 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For students interested in other healthcare fields, Montana Tech also offers a pre-professional health pathway.

Calls for a work-ready labor force also position Highlands College graduates well for the future. Through coursework and hands-on learning, Highlands College graduates can expect to hit the job market running, with a 96.97% career placement rate and with the know-how to confidently enter their professions.

These points highlight the value proposition of a Montana Tech education for graduates. But beyond employment data, salary projections, and areas of critical growth, Montana Technological University stands for something else. It is an institution that deliberately opens up opportunity and innovation to all students. Reminders of this can be seen in our research programs, learning spaces, extracurricular activities, and student support efforts. Taken together, they showcase our focus on programs of distinction, student success, and a healthy and vibrant campus ecosystem—pillars of our strategic plan that center our commitment to learners and their aspirations.

Montana Tech takes pride in being Montana’s special focus university, and our dedication to STEM education is intentional for good reason. What we do clearly matters, now more than ever.