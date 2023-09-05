Over the past two years, the Biden administration and Congress have delivered a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up contaminated properties, protect air quality, upgrade water infrastructure, reduce toxic pollution and make meaningful progress on climate change in our communities. To date, the EPA has dedicated more than $200 million for these types of projects in Montana through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), just a fraction of the total investments that will be made in the years to come. As we deliver these funds where they are needed most — in places like Kalispell, Glendive, Fort Smith and everywhere in between — the EPA is focused on sound science and listening to those we serve.

BIL and IRA investments are already making a difference for Montanans. Earlier this year, the EPA devoted $65 million in BIL funds for cleanup projects at three Superfund sites in Montana: the Basin Mining Area in Jefferson County; the Carpenter Snow Creek Mining District in Cascade County; and the Upper Ten Mile Creek Mining Area in Lewis and Clark County. The EPA also awarded $4 million to Montana schools to replace old, dirty school buses with clean, electric buses. In June, the EPA announced nearly $6 million for the assessment, cleanup and revitalization of blighted brownfield properties in more than a dozen Montana communities, including Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Red Lodge.

Protecting drinking water and our rivers, streams and lakes through investments in new and upgraded infrastructure are some of the EPA’s biggest funding priorities. Last year, the EPA awarded the Montana Department of Environmental Quality more than $63 million for water and wastewater systems. Some of these grants are now being used in Fort Smith for a wastewater project where improvements are vital to a functioning sewage system for communities, as well as the blue-ribbon trout fishery on the Bighorn River. An additional $1 million is supporting tribal community projects like the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leadership Council’s efforts to test for lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities. Tribal BIL funds are also bringing new wastewater equipment in Fort Belknap to provide sanitation services to nearly 400 homes within the reservation boundaries.

The EPA will be supporting many more of these much-needed projects. Earlier this year, we announced more than $88 million in BIL funding for Montana’s water and wastewater systems, including $18 million to help small and disadvantaged communities address harmful perfluorinated compounds, also known as PFAS, in drinking water.

These are just some examples. Future funding under BIL and IRA will encompass a wide range of activities and benefits, including solar and renewable projects that will deliver jobs and energy diversification; pollution prevention projects that help businesses reduce waste and energy use; air monitoring projects that produce high-resolution neighborhood data on pollution; and more Superfund cleanup actions that protect communities, restore land and improve water quality. We’re also investing in people. The EPA is adding more than a dozen new staff members to our Helena office to strengthen the programs and partnerships that protect people’s health and the environment.

As the EPA delivers more for Montanans, I want to emphasize that our scientists and professionals will continue to make decisions based on hallmark principles that we’ve recommitted to under this administration: adherence to the law; a commitment to sound, and current, science; and a commitment to listen to the concerns of those we serve. When these principles produce disagreements and questions regarding the best path forward — and they often do — we will meet with our critics and explain the basis for our actions clearly and professionally. No individual, community group, elected official or business interest is going to agree with every decision the agency makes, but we must consider information and perspectives in good faith and engage openly with all. These principles will remain the EPA’s "North Star" as we seek to deliver environmental and public health results in every corner of the state.

Today, the EPA is devoting more resources than ever to enhance the health, quality of life and long-term resilience of Montana’s communities. As we do so, we will remain focused on meaningful engagement. I am a firm believer that progress on our most pressing environmental challenges must be made from the ground-up, starting with the neighborhoods where people live and raise their families. I look forward to working with all partners in Montana so that we may look back at these investments as transformative.