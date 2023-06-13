Mining and smelting pollution have plagued Butte for more than 100 years, but cleanup is well underway. This progress comes from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Superfund process, including efforts by the Butte community, state and local governments and partnerships with industry. Together, we’ve removed soil with lead and other heavy metals at more than 1,600 homes, day cares and playgrounds. Blood lead levels for children are on the decline and Butte is one of Montana’s growing cities. Yet the path to positive change does not come without challenges along the way.

The mining and smelting legacy in Butte created extraordinarily complex environmental challenges.

In 2006, EPA selected a cleanup option for areas impacted from mining and smelting in Butte. EPA has held the polluters responsible for the contamination, requiring them to perform and pay for the cleanup in Butte, through a decade of litigation and then another two decades to reach a final agreement in 2020. While this was a critical and complicated achievement, together we have a lot of work to do to design and implement the cleanup plan.

One of the areas that we need to address is the reuse of on-site material, which you may have heard referred to as “grey dirt.” On-site material is not tailings, waste or contaminated soil that would be taken to a repository. Next month, EPA will recommend a proposal related to on-site material. None of the on-site material will move until the community has a clear picture of how this material will be addressed and an opportunity to comment on our proposal. Under no circumstances will EPA support the reuse of on-site material in streams, floodplains or anywhere that could pose a risk to people’s health or the environment.

I have also heard concerns about the current lead cleanup levels for residential properties in Butte. Some say that EPA did not fully consider the community’s smelting history when determining lead cleanup levels and that a scientific analysis of this past decision exists but has not been shared with the public. We are compiling the materials that informed Butte lead levels and will share that explanation in the coming weeks. In addition, some say that the science that was used to determine current cleanup levels is outdated and doesn’t reflect what we know today. While current cleanup levels reflect the best available information we had at the time, EPA is now reevaluating national residential lead soil guidance. We are committed to sharing the results of that reevaluation as soon as possible.

I also want to reaffirm our commitment to transparency and professionalism. A recent news article criticized EPA’s relationship with industry and response to studies related to public health in Butte. First, let me be clear, I have not observed any of the alleged behaviors since joining EPA in late 2021. Under no circumstances does EPA condone any such behavior. Our mission is focused on protecting public health and the environment. I do however take the allegations very seriously and I am looking into them.

Lastly, I’ve heard requests that EPA communicate more frequently with the entire Butte community. To that end, we are launching a newsletter in partnership with other stakeholders. If you would like to subscribe, please send an email to Chris Wardell (wardell.christopher@epa.gov). We are also updating our website with more current information as well as adding more links to existing documents relating to the Butte cleanup. Through a newsletter, more regular meetings open to the public and website updates, we commit to better communication in Butte.

EPA remains focused on continuing to make Butte a cleaner place to live. The progress we have achieved, and the strides we will continue to make, reflect our shared commitment to a healthier and more prosperous community.