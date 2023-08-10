As we enter another presidential election season, what does politics mean? Definitions of politics share this essential feature: politics is concerned with the authoritative distribution of things people value such as money through the use of power. Political scientist Harold Lasswell said politics is determining “who gets, what, when, and how.” Power is the currency of politics.

Anytime one individual or group of individuals can control or influence what another does, there are moral implications. Will things of value be disturbed justly? Equally? Equitably? Will the less powerful be respected? What will be the principle of distribution? For Marxism, distribution is based on need. For capitalism, it is impersonal supply and demand, not need.

No other institution in America has government’s power to enforce its decisions through law backed by sanctions for non-compliance. Government can take your money and property. Government can take your life. While government is capable of immense good, it is also capable of unspeakable evil.

It has been observed through history that power tends to corrupt the yielders of power. Power is intoxicating and gets pursued for its own end. As we see in election cycles, it seems some people will do anything to hold onto power, which has become an end in itself not an instrument for doing good. “The greater the power, the more dangerous the abuse.” — Edmund Burke

In the United States, the Founders, because of their concern about the abuse of power, created a limited, constitutional government, with a division of powers, checks and balances, federalism, a representative form of government and a Bill of Rights. They devised institutional frameworks to control the government. Yet, ultimately, the people are the final check on government. But because the power of government is exercised by people, there is still the possibility of abuse. “The essence of Government is power; and power, lodged as it must be in human hands, will ever be liable to abuse.” — James Madison

These institutional limits on power can only work if the citizens are informed, judicious, vigilant and involved. Uncontrolled institutions will soon degenerate into tyranny and abuse their power. The ultimate restraint on power is the people but only if they display collective wisdom.

If the citizens are to be the ultimate check on government, they must manifest the qualities of: evidence-based decision making, civility, considering opposing points of view and rational deliberation and discourse. In short, there must be some collective knowledge behind the exercise of political power.

Markedly, there has been an atrophy of civic virtue that produces an increasing inability to engage in constructive public deliberation. People no longer base their policy preferences on facts. People don’t think for themselves but rely on social media or authoritarian leaders to give them the unvalidated answers that they then repeat as though the pronouncements were infallible. Since their positions do not have a solid foundation, if you disagree with them, they resort to personal attacks and emotional opinions. “It is only because of their stupidity that they are able to be so sure of themselves.” — Kafka

If an idea is not congruent with our biases or stereotypes, we reject the idea out of hand. Public discourse in the United States has become a vast wasteland devoid of thought, civility and reasoning. Compromise, a necessity for our form of government, is seen as evil. Citizens no longer listen to each other. When people hold strong beliefs and are presented contradicting evidence, “the new evidence cannot be accepted. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief." — Frantz Fanon

Under the above conditions, power in the state cannot be controlled. If the people have abandoned reflection and reason is not at its post; if appearance dominates reality; if prejudice replaces nuanced thought, no institution can tame excess. Plato said: “There is in every one of us, even those who seem to be most moderate, a type of desire that is terrible, wild, and lawless.” As citizens, we have a moral obligation to practice and promote rational decision making in our politics and not stand for the debased discourse that we see today.