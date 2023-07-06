David McCumber is a journalist with an outstanding reputation for fairness, accuracy and thoroughness. His talents were fully displayed in his investigative journalism piece in the Standard: “EPA Tries to Discredit Scientists Studying Metals Exposure in Butte” (June 23). The content of his article should cause everyone to reevaluate Butte’s Superfund cleanup. I will.

While there needs to be an accounting and accountability assigned in order to reestablish trust which is almost gone in Butte, for the sake of the cleanup, we must move forward. If hours are spent on past recriminations, the process can go backwards. Of course, there needs to be a reckoning that can lead to avoiding the same mistakes. Assign blame, if warranted, but move forward.

Criticisms of EPA have reached the point where they can't be ignored. I therefore call for a full, expedited and unbiased answer to the intimidation charges that have been levelled. The EPA needs to probe the past, prioritize the present and pivot to the future.

Past

The coercion and bullying allegations are serious and the agency needs to take them seriously. If the allegations are true, such behavior is wrong, plain and simple, and should not be tolerated. To that end the EPA needs to be committed to ascertaining what actually occurred. Although many of the personnel involved are no long operatives in the cleanup, the EPA owes citizens a full, fair and unbiased accounting of what happened. If wrongdoing is ascertained those responsible should be held publicly accountable. Period.

To promote accountability, EPA should:

1. Arrange for an independent investigation of these charges. One possibility would be the EPA Office of Inspector -- a quasi-independent part of EPA.

2. If EPA is hesitant, other investigative venues should be pursued.

3. Based on lessons learned revise/create a code of conduct specific to these areas that is strictly enforced.

Present

The environment in Butte will never be risk-free. Not all heavy metal exposure in Butte is the result of past mining activity. Every disease mentioned in these studies have multiple possible causes such as diet, smoking, alcohol abuse, drug abuse. Poverty and lack of access to affordable medical care underlie these immediate causes. It is impossible to quantify how much harm is directly attributable to mining. Constraints on agency activity also come from the law, the fact that this is a litigious process with active responsible parties that have claims, engineering limitations, cost limitations and scientific limitations. There is no magic wand to make Butte free of contamination. The Butte Superfund program is designed to mitigate one threat to human health and the environment — the toxics left by past mining activity.

To fulfill its mission of removing threats to human health from the environment that are due to mining and given the above structural limitations, EPA should pursue a robust, multifaced, transparent and publicly responsive remediation approach that relies on treatment, removal and implementing controls to keep citizens from coming in contact with the toxics of concern in Butte. If anyone has ideas as to what is being missed or what more can be done, share them. If one is critical, as people have a right to be, suggest what EPA needs to do, within the realm of possibility. Don’t just complain; offer suggestions to move the process forward to protect Butte citizens.

Therefore,

1. Given that all environmental risk cannot be removed from Butte, EPA needs to redouble its efforts to educate citizens how they and their families can stay safe through lifestyle alterations.

2. To facilitate community input, EPA should announce the creation of a new EPA sanctioned, independent citizen advisory group comprised of diverse elements/stakeholders in the community to oversee the Superfund cleanup and to make recommendations for improvement. These meetings should be open. Whether justified or not, CTEC has lost public trust and was never designed to be a watchdog.

3. Fully answer concerns about using grey fill matter and the protectiveness of current action levels. NOW.

Future

1. EPA should fulfill any promises of action such as health studies, etc. in a timely manner. Nothing destroys trust more than promising to do something and not following through.

2. Commit additional and sufficient resources for promoting effective community involvement activities.