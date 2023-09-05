Law is an ordinance of reason for the common. good, made by him who has care of the community. — Thomas Aquinas

The U.S. Constitution declares that a purpose of our government is to promote the general welfare while at the same time securing the blessings of liberty. Are these two purposes compatible?

This question is at the center of much political debate in our country. There are those who eschew any limitation of freedom and there are those who emphasize the society’s collective nature. Which side are you on?

Phrasing this issue as a dichotomy is misplaced and erroneous. I make the argument that the two are compatible and that freedom can only be achieved within a community, which means freedom can only be achieved when regulated by law.

Why? Because we are social beings and society is natural. (Aristotle said: Man apart from the society/state is either a beast or a god but is not fully human.) Most individuals cannot survive alone, we need society to promote mutual cooperation and regulate conflict. Our socialization makes us who we are; socialization makes us human. The good life, the happy life can only occur in a community. Society promotes stability, incentivizes shared burdens and facilitates public goods.

These arguments are so obvious that one could ask why make them again. Because in the name of freedom, the social bonds of our country are under attack. Freedom is portrayed as the license to do whatever one chooses. Freedom is often portrayed as ignoring the other person. My individual rights are all that matters. Without constraint, freedom will soon mean turning on each other. Society in chaos produces catastrophe.

Of course, this is where government and law come in. Law is needed to promote cooperation on a societal scale and regulate conflict. Without law and government we cannot be really free. Edmund Burke wrote: “It is ordained in the eternal constitution of things that men of intemperate minds cannot be free. Their passions forge their fetters.” Freedom without control is not true freedom but anarchy. Of course, the governmental system must be based on free consent but citizens must also consent to obey the law.

As social beings we have an obligation to each other — an ethical obligation to care and nurture and develop each other. We cannot develop ourselves without developing others. We can’t be free unless others are equally free. We can’t be free unless the requisites of human freedom are present — education for all, economic well-being and a fair economy for all, health care for all, respect and tolerance for all. Franklin Roosevelt spoke of freedom from fear and want. which can only come in a society regulated by law. Men are free when they belong to a living, organic, believing community, active in fulfilling some unfulfilled, perhaps unrealized purpose. Not when they are escaping to some wild west. The most unfree souls shout of freedom. "The shout is a rattling of chains, always was," wrote D. H. Lawrence.

Society through government steps in when the private actions of individuals affect others. It would indeed produce conflict and chaos if individuals on their own had to try to enforce their rights. But government through law can accomplish this task. We believe a government based on the social contract is the best protector of freedom. Feodor Dostoyevsky eloquently stated in the "The Brothers Karamazov": "Only a few people will be able to endure the terrible gift of freedom; rather, most human beings do not want to be free, but prefer to be told what to do, as long as they think they will receive safety, security, and material comfort in return. And, on the further condition that they will not have to make hard decisions or put in hard effort. For these reasons, choosing to be truly free seems too difficult for many of us; deciding for ourselves what is true and how we will live is just too hard."

True freedom means caring for others, loving others, accepting others, supporting others by ensuring that the basics of life are provided and human dignity is respected. Too often through history, rampant individualism has been inimical to these grand purposes.