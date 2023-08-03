But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? — James Madison

Every political ideology, no matter how loosely defined, is based on a fundamental theory of human nature. If we are to accept a political viewpoint, we need to discern what is the view of human nature this viewpoint espouses and critically evaluate that perspective. If we do not agree with the viewpoint’s view of human nature, we must reject that ideology.

Conservative perspective

Throughout human history, generally based on religious teaching, conservatives have seen human nature as seriously flawed. Change is suspicious if not dangerous and must be resisted. Custom and tradition are the founding of public civic norms, so diversity is suspect. The orthodox and approved should govern human behavior. Underlying much of this thought is fear; fear of the different, the new, the other. The reason is that given that human nature is flawed, whatever is working carries with it a privileged sanction for the future.

Any radical departure from the status quo is dangerous. We need to preserve conventional values and traditions and institutions. Society is an organic unity. Religion is vital to the nation and most important. We must accept the current economic system. Responsibility and order are prioritized, particularly social order. Social problems tend to be the fault of the individual not the system. Social norms have a congenital and territorial basis. (The horrific version of this today is Blood and Soil — Blut and Boden.) Reason cannot fix societal ills and will likely produce more harm than good if we tinker around with basic institutions. Complex social issues get oversimplified and conservatives rely on the leader to explain reality. Human nature is accepted as it is and cannot be changed so the effective society works with human nature as given. When these basic assumptions are under attack, fear is produced which leads to aggression to defend cherished beliefs. Some 75% of Republicans and 38% of all Americans subscribe to the above listed social conservative ideology.

The problem is that conservatism can degenerate into a repressive political regime that enforces strict discipline and a compulsive orthodoxy that denies the dignity and rights of those who are different. Fear of change produces frustration which produces aggression leading to repression. “I cannot help fearing that men may reach a point where they look on every new theory as a danger, every innovation as a toilsome trouble, every social advance as a first step toward revolution, and that they may absolutely refuse to move at all.” ― Alexis de Tocqueville

Liberal perspective

Liberals on the other hand tend to welcome change and see limited value in traditions. They believe society should welcome and embrace diversity. Religion should be separate from politics. An unjust social order must and can be changed. Social problems are systemic, particularly economically systemic. Reason can fix social problems and human problems can be solved through human reason. Human nature is perfectible particularly through education. Liberals tend to have an elevated view of human nature as not mired in evil, sin and deprivation and not as inherently debased and debauched. Liberals need to avoid the temptation of ignoring the dark side of human nature, of which we daily see examples.

The above discussion’s point is that citizens need to evaluate policy proposals from the perspective of fundamental questions. For example, citizens should critically consider the ideological basis of recent enactments of the legislature in Helena or nationally to limit women’s reproductive freedom, to persecute the LGTBQ community, to censure books and the expression of ideas, to literally attempt to “whitewash” history and even to praise slavery, to gut affirmative action, to limit access to health care, to ignore environmental problems such as climate change, etc. What view of human nature underlies these proposals? How do these proposals recognize and human dignity? Why are these proposals being advanced, i.e. what is the motive? Is it a public or a private motive, i.e. is the motive universalizable? Does the proposal advance the common good? These questions need to be asked regarding all policy proposals by both liberals and conservatives.

“I believe in human dignity as the source of national purpose.” — John F. Kennedy