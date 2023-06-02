“Things fall apart.” — Yeats

A system is a united group of interconnected elements that are held together through adherence to the system’s rules. Systems have structure and perform functions. There are all kinds of systems: biological, ecological, economic and political.

Systems display a tendency toward entropy — disorder, randomness and uncertainty in a system. As entropy increases, the ability of a system to do work or accomplish its goals decreases. Eventually, the system disintegrates.

Citizens are the elements of a political system, and a well-functioning political system demands a functional citizenry as the antidote to political entropy. (We certainly see many examples of political entropy today.) Citizenship is not just a legal status but imposes an obligation to be a participatory member of a community. Citizens not only have rights but they have duties, and the major duty of a citizen is to productively participate in the affairs of a state, i.e. be a good citizen. As a citizen, a person puts aside their private concerns and attends to public duties. — Bodin

Citizenship is a uniting force that posits virtue in service to the community, thereby giving it an ethical and moral dimension. The requirements for citizenship, according to Rousseau, are rationality in decision-making, freedom of choice and an ethical commitment to the common good. Being a citizen demands civic engagement, which is "a process in which people take collective action to address issues of public concern." (Checkoway & Aldana, 2012)

Sadly, not all citizen participation is to be valued. As seen on Jan. 6, a mob participated, but it did not necessarily produce a good outcome. Good citizenship cannot be motivated by fear, hatred, intolerance and distrust of others. In his "Politics," Aristotle argues that the capacity for rational agency has long functioned as a threshold condition for citizenship. And rational agency means that as citizens, we base and justify our positions on what is good for the many, for the whole. A good citizen does not “in politics, leap to his feet to say or do whatever comes into his head.” (Plato, Republic)

As a citizen, an individual gives up some natural liberty and pledges allegiance to the community in return for protection, order, justice and the promotion of the common good. Citizens have an investment in the community. We consider the person who does not participate in public affairs not as unambitious but as useless. — Pericles

The qualities of a good citizen are being truthful, trustworthy and just. A good citizen promotes equality and equity, respect for others and engages in responsible participation in politics. Citizens should display integrity, respect for the rule of law and democratic procedure, responsibility in communications and an understanding of and appreciation for our political processes.

Citizenship assumes a social contract. We desire the group to thrive and give our energy to that purpose. The citizen must give direction, support and sustenance to the political community. As citizens, we are obligated to each other. Within a well-functioning group, the individuals thrive; you cannot have a happy group with unhappy members. By recognizing our interdependence, the social contract obligates us to contribute to the group in a productive way. Today, there is far too much emphasis on individual rights to the detriment of the public good. Any individual right carried too far harms others. When individual actions harm others, you have a public problem.

We need to ask ourselves: Are we good citizens? Do we display the qualities of good citizens? A good citizen takes turns ruling and being ruled. — Aristotle

Are we respectful of the law while at the same time engaging in public policy debates from the perspective of the community, the commonwealth and the common good? While cognizant of the rights that we possess, do we maintain a system perspective, i.e. the larger perspective of the nation as a whole?

Of one man in especial ... the citizens of a republic should beware, and that is of the man who appeals to them to support him on the ground that he is hostile to other citizens of the republic, that he will secure for those who elect him profit at the expense of other citizens of the republic. — Theodore Roosevelt