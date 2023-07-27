In a recent Standard editorial, Gillian Richards argues that the decline in religion hurts self-government and that America needs to return to its religious (Christian) roots. For her, religion is the bulwark of public morality and self-government.

As we see today, when religious dogma is imposed on all through law, democracy withers.

Her argument that the Founders of the American republic wanted a fusion of religion and politics is specious. Jefferson, Adams, Washington, Madison, Hamilton and Franklin constantly and consistently argued that the merging of religion and politics was inimical to democracy.

Historically, the Founders were well aware of the dreadful consequences when religion dominated politics. Their solution to the “theologico-political problem” was total separation of church and state. That is why John Adams maintained that the “Government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.” James Madison argued that there was grave danger in mixing religion and government — a danger to self-government.

The argument for political secularism is not just historical but is fundamentally based on the innate hostility between organized, institutionalized religion and democratic government. One can search the pages of history in vain for an example of a theocracy that was also democratic. When the Emperor Constantine created the modern institution of the Catholic Church, religion and politics became wedded to the detriment of democracy. It is only when religion is separated from government that democracy has a chance.

Why is there this fundamental antagonism?

Although, as the Pew Foundation has found, America is less religious than in the past, religion is still important in American life. Of those who believe, the tendency is to be intolerant of those with divergent political views. Some 31% of Americans are religious traditionalists who hold that there is only one correct position on political issues and that Christian dogma, rules and values should be enacted into law. They believe the Bible should determine law. For 41% of the American electorate, religion is the most important factor in determining their opinion on social issues, according to the Pew Forum. These traditionalists dominate one political party.

The religious view of truth is absolute, unchanging. Religious truth is discerned and discovered rather than produced through public debate and discussion. This religious truth is imparted to the faithful by authoritarian leaders and is accepted without any understanding or evidence. It is the source of the truth that makes the truth for the religious.

For the believer in democracy, political truth exists in the realm of the probable and the contingent. It is not a certain fixed truth. The source does not validate the opinion which must be subjected to public critical analysis.

For the strongly religious, the truth must be imposed on all if necessary. Error has no political rights and the truth comes from religion. Religious truth is self-certified or certified by authority.

For the believer in democracy, political truth is created through the process of free public deliberation and all are entitled to freely participate. Political truth must be publicly verified. For example, minority rights rest on tolerance of diversity and diverging views. If, as the traditionalists believe, political truth is absolute, why grant those who do not agree any rights at all; they are in error and error should be suppressed.

The religious viewpoint values obedience to authority, orthodoxy, and conformity. The democratic perspective emphasizes freedom of thought and expression, spontaneity, personal freedom, the value of diversity, freedom of conscience and inquiry. Public morality doesn’t depend on religion. Government’s purpose is to protect these innate human rights, not impose a stifling orthodoxy on society. One need look no further than Helena or Washington to see the pernicious effect of religion determining policy for all. “There is no such source and cause of strife, quarrel, fights, malignant opposition, persecution, and war, and all evil in the state, as religion.” — Weiss v. District Board — Wisconsin Supreme Court.

When religion and politics mix neither is well-served. While any attempt to limit religious political speech should be resisted as an abrogation of free speech, supporters of democracy must be constantly vigilant when political debate is phrased in religious terms. “All religions united with government are more or less inimical to liberty.” — Henry Clay