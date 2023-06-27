Come let us reason together. -- Isaiah 1:18

Democracy is a political decision-making system. But there is no guarantee that the decisions arrived at democratically will be good decisions unless they are based on accurate and reliable information. Valid, factual information is necessary if citizens are to form rational/meaningful political preferences, support universally applicable just and equitable policies from the perspective of the general welfare and hold government accountable.

Information is necessary for rational decision-making but information is also dangerous to those in power. Information threatens orthodoxy in that if citizens have the needed information, they are liable to think independently, may reject the status quo and be hard to control. Hegel said: Once the realm of thought is revolutionized, reality cannot hold out.

No wonder that authoritarian religions and governments want to control information. Historically, the Church opposed the printing press because it would make information available to the non-clergy and as long as the Church controlled information, it retained power. As long as the Mass and Scripture were in Latin only the priests could understand.

Government also censures books and public presentations and persecutes those with unpopular opinions in order to maintain conformity. Authoritarian institutions punish any criticism of their practices, eschew diversity, embrace intolerance. They say: don’t talk about the evils of slavery and don’t dare discuss critical race theory, the persecution of Native Americans by the Church and government, don’t use the word gay, don’t be flamboyant, and on and on. We have a new Know Nothing movement in America which we have recently seen espoused by local government.

To motivate people these authoritarians, whether religious or political, rely on fabulist appeals to fear, hatred, bigotry, superstition and evil myths that are beyond reason. Punish the free thinker; support the complacent. The last thing they want is people motivated by rational free thinking because it is unpredictable and uncontrollable.

If information is absent, political decisions will be based on fear, stereotypes, prejudice and ignorance — not good qualities of a political decision.

Information is power that citizens must appropriate for themselves. Authoritarian institutions are loathe to share information.

But where are citizens to find accurate political information? It is not easy. Independent newspapers are critical to this pursuit. David Brooks said on the "PBS Newshour" that people have a moral obligation to support their local papers. Citizens must judge the quality of the information they are presented on the basis of whether or not it is accurate, complete, unbiased, reliable, relevant, consistent and exact. Censorship must be opposed. Quality information does not proposer on social media where the ignorant speak to the ignorant on matters on which they are ignorant.

Abdicating our citizen duty to be independent truth seekers to an authoritarian leader, whether religious or political, may be easy but is inimical to democracy. It is dangerous for democracy to let others decide for us. The test of good deliberation rests on the independent production of universally justifiable assertions.

Information is not private. For Margaret Mead, moral behavior was a matter of modifying one’s own interests in the light of one’s understanding and recognition of the interests of everyone else, a process that leads to the development of a larger self, which is identified with the interests of others. Good public policy is the result of people reasoning together to realize the common good and brings individual interests in line with the general welfare, i.e. viewing policy from the perspective of the other person.

In the 19th century, the Catholic Church was very opposed to what was called personalism, which was a humanistic movement that emphasized free thought, independent investigation and independent thinking. The bishop of Toledo wrote to the rector of the University of Salamanca expressing his concern that personalism had creeped into the curriculum. The rector wrote back to the bishop that he had nothing to fear for “Far be it from us the dangerous novelty of thinking.”

This view is not just of historical interest but permeates much of Americans' political discourse today. But what is liberty without wisdom, and without virtue? It is the greatest of all possible evils; for it is folly, vice, and madness, without tuition or restraint. -- Edmund Burke.