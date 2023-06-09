“Fortune favors the brave.” — Pliny the Elder

Political courage is rare today. The recent decision by Butte officials to cancel the lecture at the library by Adria Jawart was an act of extreme timidity. Political courage means standing up for the public good and democratic principles/ideals even in the face of vocal opposition. There is no greater ideal than the ideal of freedom of thought and expression, which is grounded in human dignity. Our leaders have not met the challenge of courage but instead chose to play it safe even though playing it safe meant denying the Constitution, human dignity and compassion.

Canceling the lecture at the library was egregiously wrong. Canceling furthers an unjust law.

HB 359, the law regarding drag shows that was passed in the last session, is unjust in that it unnecessarily restricts free speech, imposes a chilling censorship grounded in religious fundamentalism, is overly broad and vague and would have a chilling effect on public discussion. Carried to its logical conclusion such a law would ban any controversial discussions and, of course, free speech’s purpose is to invite disagreement. Lex iniusta non est lex. (“An unjust law is no law.” Thomas Aquinas)

The law is also grounded in fear and hatred of diversity. Recent actions in Montana and across the nation regarding the LGTBQ community have no other purpose than to degrade human dignity. Any law that uplifts human personality is just. Any law that degrades human personality is unjust. — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This law itself did not prohibit the lecture.

Although it is an unjust law, within the terms of the existing law as written, a talk about the relationship of native Americans to the LGTBQ community was certainly allowed. Our local leaders were not called upon to break the law but they panicked, misread the law and acted out of fear. The proposed lecture was not to be any kind of performance of a “drag show” as defined by the terms of the law. This decision set a dangerous precedent because if we can ban this talk, where would it stop?

Cancelling the lecture targeted a most vulnerable part of society.

Following a national trend, this past Montana legislative session supported an all-out attack on the LGTBQ community. This is a very vulnerable community that is already treated with great hostility and marginalized. But in order to score points with the extreme religious right, nefarious politicians see them as a convenient and easy target who can’t fight back. Such politicians are cowards. The attacks on the LGTBQ community address no public problem; they are grounded in bigotry, hatred, ignorance.

Canceling subverted the library’s purpose.

The library is the university of the people. (Carlyle) libraries are truly egalitarian institutions in that the services are free to all. Libraries provide information for citizens and combat societal and individual ignorance, apathy and stagnation. Libraries cannot perform these functions in an atmosphere of censorship. President John F. Kennedy said: “The library should be open to all except the censor.”

The decision displayed a lack of empathy for the library staff.

The library was not consulted in the making of this decision. It was a decision based in fear and trepidation in which the views of the few prevailed over the rights and needs of the many. The staff of the Butte Public Library is a dedicated and competent group of professionals who are committed to freedom of speech and expression, public learning, free inquiry and a presentation of all perspectives on an issue. They are only opposed to ignorance and bigotry. The manner in which the staff was treated was a slap in the face to public servants who deserve only our support and praise. Shame on those who did this.

This wrong demands redress. The speaker should be invited back to the library with apologies. Or if political courage is still lacking in our executive branch, an alternative venue must be found. But the voices of bigotry, ignorance, intolerance and cupidity must not be allowed to drown out free speech.

“Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us." — William O. Douglas