Butte’s Superfund cleanup has profound impact on Butte’s public health and future economic development. While there is Superfund fatigue, citizens have a duty to remain vigilant.

Recently, the EPA’s Region 8 Administrator KC Becker wrote about efforts in Butte to increase trust of the EPA and identified three areas of current concern regarding Superfund (Montana Standard June 13). To build this trust, EPA and its partners need to address these three areas.

Grey dirt/fill

A. Would the use of grey fill dirt represent a change from accepted Superfund remediation practice?

B. Would use of grey fill dirt threaten human health?

C. Could people be exposed to this grey dirt?

D. Could groundwater and/or surface water be harmed by the use of grey fill dirt?

E. Is clean fill dirt, whatever that means, available in sufficient quantities and at a reasonable cost to meet the cleanup needs?

F. Is the possible use of grey fill dirt sanctioned in the agreed-to Butte Consent decree?

It was decided years ago that in Butte, a certain volume of waste would be left in place and barriers such as caps, institutional controls and best management practices would be implemented to prevent human and groundwater/surface water exposure. For waste-in-place sites, the use of existing grey dirt fill has been common EPA practice, even being used for Streamside Tailings. The levels of contaminants in grey fill dirt are not threatening. These assumptions could be wrong and need full investigation.

Action levels

1. Are the assumptions and data upon which health risk assessment(s), the basis of the action levels, were conducted in Butte still valid?

2. Are there any ongoing efforts to collect new data?

3. Has any new data warranted rejecting the methodology and findings of the last health risk assessment(s)?

4. Are the past health risk assessment(s) conclusions still valid?

5. Are the Butte action levels still protective of health, even in the light of new research?

6. Is there any data to show if the current action levels are working to protect human health, particularly that of children?

7. Has Superfund been effective in remediating threats to human health in Butte? If so, what data warrants that conclusion?

8. Is there a need to revise the action levels in Butte?

9. What is the process involved in changing the action levels for Butte? Would the current consent decree have to be renegotiated? If so, what kind of delays might that bring?

The assumptions are: All heavy metal risk can never be removed from Butte, if for no other reason than background mineralization. The levels of accepted exposure to toxins such as lead are constantly becoming more restrictive. For example, if there are no safe lead exposure levels, as the CDC says, could it be feasible to reduce lead exposure to zero in Butte? Would that be necessary? The process of determining and incorporating action levels into decision documents is long and arduous. Where would it stop? How long would cleanup be delayed if every new study warranted reopening previous decisions? Existing health study data give a strong indication that Superfund has been effective in protecting public health. Again, these assumptions need a thorough investigation/response.

Community involvement

Any discussion of community involvement must recognize that, contrary to vague and specious assertions that somehow the agencies hate Butte or that they have deliberately given Butte an inferior cleanup, community involvement activities have gone far beyond what is required under Superfund. If more is deemed necessary, the following questions should be answered:

a. What are the specific problems with community involvement activities in Butte?

b. What, if any, community engagement needs are not being addressed?

I have been involved in Superfund for over three decades, much of which I have spent critiquing/criticizing the EPA. But there is a new positive atmosphere at the EPA, DEQ, BSB and Atlantic Richfield. The progress that has been achieved and the good work that has been done should be recognized. While remaining vigilant and, when needed, critical, we must remember that what was true in the past does not automatically occur in the present. Recycling old criticisms without proof does nothing to move the process forward.

We must think anew and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves. — Abraham Lincoln