Ten days ago, the Council of Commissioners started discussion on one if its core responsibilities of setting policy for local government. We unfortunately spent time debating who wrote the resolution promoting transparency, ethics, and doing right by the people of Butte, but I’m happy to share credit and step forward.

Despite Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher’s defensiveness, this isn’t about him. It’s about the future and the people of Butte. We’ve been dealing with Superfund for four decades, with the last two shrouded in secrecy.

I’m not an expert, but I have eyes. I cringe every time B-SB talks about the corporation responsible for pollution as “committed” or portrays it as giving something for nothing.

Our local government cut a deal for funding from ARCO almost 20 years ago, right or wrong. We agreed to conditions like leaving waste-in-place in exchange for money and we didn’t have a full picture. Some employees in jobs relying on those funds were the people meeting with ARCO about clean-up decisions. That doesn’t mean they’re bad people, but there’s a conflict of interest that should have been addressed long ago.

There are no accusations of wrongdoing, but that might come someday if there’s no policy to protect employees and the people of Butte. It’s likely we won’t know until decades down the road like the people of Deer Lodge are finding out because it’s all done behind closed doors.

We can’t change emails or media reports showing local government employees participating in silencing scientists, but we need to prevent it in the future. After stories on the subject, a B-SB employee wrote an opinion piece portraying scientists and journalists in a negative light, even though retaliation against researchers is documented.

A former commissioner who participated in closed-door meetings made his own attacks attributing corporations with human characteristics, while also representing Butte on certain boards. Butte-Silver Bow should be looking out for the people and no government official should be attacking citizens or promoting a corporation that has competing interests over the people of Butte.

I spent my working career representing working people on the other side of the bargaining table from corporations. Their role is to make as much money as possible and the people I represented were expenses to the corporations. I still represent people and that is the choice before my fellow commissioners to decide who they represent in setting policy for local government.

The government employees calling commissioners with legal speculation and fear should consider the appearances of that behavior. There is no ability of local government to unilaterally change the Consent Decree. The word “consent” comes from all the parties agreeing.

Currently, EPA is proposing deviations from promises made to the people of Butte starting in 2018. The council has a responsibility to set policy positions on those changes and stop trading off our future for vague promises. We can debate positions to take, but we shouldn’t be shamed into blind trust and continued secrecy simply because current employees are good people.

We’ve sent one or two people to negotiate against teams of lawyers and consultants, but they’re talking about “grey” areas somehow missed. Meanwhile, we haven’t turned a shovel of dirt since the grand bargain was announced five years ago. The definition of insanity comes to mind and Butte deserves better.

EPA may have decided to make the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee a proxy for the public, but Montanans still have constitutional rights commissioners swore to uphold. We heard a member of CTEC speak about EPA’s latest plan this week and how great it is, as we’ve been hearing from them for years.

EPA sent that plan to local and state government last week, but somehow the commissioners or the public can’t see it or participate in meetings. CTEC was also identified in attacking scientists and advocated for the removal of government employees recently, but it somehow sees information we cannot. The only way we ever break free from secret deal making and attacks is sunlight, ethics, and objective science.

It’s not a personal attack and there were no specific accusations in the resolution, but it sure looks strange to have that asserted before it was even discussed. We need a clear policy and the people of Butte deserve far better.