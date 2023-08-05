The Blackfoot River courses through one of the most richly storied and ecologically productive regions in the country. For nearly two decades, stakeholders, local residents, legislators and organizations have united with a common purpose: to achieve the successful passage of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). This summer, we took a significant step toward our goal when Sen. Jon Tester reintroduced the BCSA.

The Blackfoot watershed offers unparalleled hunting and fishing opportunities as it is home to thriving fish and wildlife habitats, as well as a growing economy centered around timber and outdoor recreation. The Grizzly Basin and the North Fork of the Blackfoot, which are priority habitat for grizzly bears and bull trout, represent some of the last remaining pristine territories in Montana.

These wild lands warrant robust protection and management. The BCSA comprises three elements: conservation, recreation, and timber. Sen. Tester has spent almost 20 years adjusting the BCSA based on discussions with stakeholders and a steering committee, resulting in 84% of Montanans supporting the BCSA.

The act would designate an additional 80,000 acres of public lands as wilderness, expanding the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountain wilderness areas. The act also creates new opportunities for snowmobilers, mountain bikers, and others, and requires the Forest Service to conduct recreation studies to create more trails and amenities. Additionally, the BCSA supports ongoing forest restoration work vital for preserving timber jobs and ensuring forest health.

Lastly, the BCSA incorporates the Southwest Crown Collaborative, which has already played a crucial role in sustaining local timber jobs through forest and stream restoration efforts. Given the escalating threats posed by climate change and wildfires, maintaining the health of our forests is of utmost importance.

The passage of the BCSA is long awaited, and we thank Sen. Tester for his relentless advocacy for our grassroots proposal that benefits Montanans. Now, we urge Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale to support this bipartisan proposal and ensure it makes it to the president’s desk.