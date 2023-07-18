Gov. Greg Gianforte has approved House Bill 72, which brings several important changes to Montana’s Restaurant Beer and Wine (RBW) license laws.

RBW licenses are specifically designed for restaurants to serve beer and wine alongside food. These licenses come with certain conditions that restrict their use to restaurant environments.

Some of the requirements include generating at least 65% of annual gross income from food sales, having a dining room and kitchen on the premises, employing sufficient staff for full-service restaurant operations, and serving dinner at least four days a week for a minimum of two hours between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

To clarify the definition, the Montana Department of Revenue classifies fast-food restaurants as establishments that primarily use disposable containers for food and drinks, making them ineligible for RBW licenses.

An important addition to the statute through HB 72 is that the Montana Department of Revenue now has the authority to audit competitive bid licensees who acquire RBW licenses within the first year of ownership. This audit aims to verify that the restaurant’s gross income from food sales reaches the required 65%.

Here are some items that were REMOVED from the statute:

A restaurant holding an existing retail license for beer, wine or all-beverage sales cannot be considered for an RBW license at the same location.

An on-premises retail licensee who sells its existing license is prohibited from applying for a competitive bid RBW license for one year from the date of the license transfer.

Individuals with ownership interests in an on-premises retail license being transferred to a new purchaser cannot acquire ownership interests in a competitive bid RBW license for one year following the transfer.

If a proposed premise for a competitive bid RBW license is a new or remodeled structure, the license may be issued before the premises’ completion based on reasonable evidence of suitability. However, the license remains inactive until the premises are approved.

Furthermore, the transfer of an RBW license not obtained through competitive bidding is only allowed after one year of use by the original owner, except in cases of owner death.

In the event of a joint ownership, an RBW license obtained through competitive bidding can pass to the surviving joint tenant upon the death of the other tenant. However, the license cannot be transferred to any other person or entity according to inheritance or succession laws.

Additionally, an estate can transfer an RBW license to a new owner upon selling a restaurant with department approval.

The below items were added to the statute:

65% of a restaurant’s annual gross income must come from the sale of food prepared on the premises rather than from alcoholic beverages.

The dining room of the restaurant must accommodate at least half of the available seats.

RBW licensees who had licenses in effect on or before April 9, 2009, or subsequent renewals of those licenses are exempt from the provision requiring them to serve an evening meal at least four days a week for a minimum of two hours between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The number of RBW licenses issued through competitive bidding to restaurants with a seating capacity of 101 or more cannot exceed 25% of the total quota in the area.