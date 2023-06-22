While professor and dean emeritus of Lewis & Clark Law School James Huffman is entitled to his personal opinions, his guest view in the June 18 edition of The Montana Standard, “Plaintiffs’ remedy lies in the messy democratic process,” demonstrates a shocking misinterpretation of Montana constitutional history, substantive and interpretational principles of law.

The plaintiffs’ claims in the Held v. State case, presently being tried in Lewis & Clark Country District Court, are grounded in their fundamental right to a clean and healthful environment guaranteed in Article II, section 3 and in their rights under Article IX, section 1.

With respect to the latter, Dean Huffman conveniently omits reference to the plain language of that section, which requires the state and each person to maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment for present and future generations and mandates the legislature to provide for the administration, enforcement and adequate remedies of this duty.

The Constitution mandates each of these with the word shall.

Any Montana lawyer knows that the use of the word shall in the Constitution or in a statute imposes a mandatory duty, not an unenforceable “aspirational” goal.

Moreover, the sort of relief requested by the plaintiffs finds precedent in prior Montana school funding cases grounded in Article X, section 1(3) which also imposes a mandatory educational obligation on the legislature.

Ironically, the “messy democratic process” promoted by Dean Huffman, this session produced over two dozen laws trashing Montana’s environment — in abject violation of Plaintiffs’ above-mentioned constitutional rights.