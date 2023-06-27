There is currently a right-wing war against the trans community in Montana and other red states. Here, the Gianforte administration and the Republican supermajority in Helena have passed legislation prohibiting gender-affirming care for transgender youth, banning drag shows in public venues, stopping trans women from participating in female sports, and preventing students from adopting plural pronouns. In Butte, a lecture at the public library was cancelled by our chief executive out of fear that it was now unlawful, even though the speaker, a trans woman, was of Native American descent, and planned to discuss how in traditional Indian culture gay and transgender members were accorded a privileged place in the tribe as a “third sex” in special contact with the spirit world.

All these laws are defended with the same argument; they are intended, their supporters claim, to protect children. Gender affirming care is supposed to harm otherwise healthy adolescents, even though this view is refuted by the American Academy of Pediatrics, who insist that, on the contrary, denying such care will cause mental distress in trans teens and might even lead to suicide. Similarly, if children attend events in which cross-dressers are featured, the argument goes, they will experience confusing, disturbing thoughts about their own sexuality. Moreover, adults who organize these events, it is alleged, are sexual deviants seeking to harm children. Bluntly put, they are “groomers” and probably pedophiles.

Such arguments are undeniably clever. Whenever anyone alleges that children are under threat, the public invariably flips out. Children are vulnerable innocents who face many dangers in our modern world. Actually, though, children are safer today than they’ve ever been in the past, since they no longer have to fear brutal child labor, widespread corporal punishment from parents and teachers, virtually unreported sexual molestation by adults, the absence of a social safety net to help needy children. Nonetheless, contemporary America does present new threats to kids, particularly from dangerous and omnipresent social media.

However, our children have nothing to fear either from transgender people or their supporters. Let me ask my heterosexual readers a simple question. Let’s say as a child you attended an event at which a drag queen read a children’s book to a group of kids. What is the chance this experience would lead you to conclude that you are really the opposite gender? Unless you can say it would, stop making this dishonest argument.

How might most children really react to such an experience? I can envision two possibilities. The most likely is that children might, in a childish way, develop increased understanding and empathy for cross-dressers, and for gay and transgender individuals in general. Why is it bad for children to have more informed sympathy for harmless, oppressed minorities?

There may also be a small percentage of children who are starting to question, in an inchoate way, their gender identity. Based on what I’ve been told by trans people (my nephew is transgender) this awareness begins developing at an early age. For these children, seeing a drag queen treated respectfully might help them realize they aren’t sick, just different, that they don’t have to hide their gender fluidity, fearing exposure, that they needn’t be consumed by guilt and shame. In other words, rather than being harmed, they will feel liberated.

Why should those of us who aren’t trans care that there is a right-wing war on in red states against transgender people? In the 1960s, hundreds of mostly white and young people from the North became Freedom Riders, traveling to the American South to register blacks to vote, challenging racist Jim Crow laws that prevented them from doing so. When asked by reporters why they cared about people of a different race and from a different part of the country, many responded that, in their opinion, when one group is unfree, we all are.

The same principle applies to the persecution of transgender people.