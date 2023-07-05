Readers of the Montana Standard might be interested to learn that the Missoulian and Helena Independent Record newspapers are also cutting print editions four days of the week. Apparently the Billings Gazette was the lone Montana paper to hang onto all its daily print editions.

The June 11 front page stories in all the shrinking papers were reportedly drafted by corporate PR flaks with arrogant disregard for readers’ intelligence. “Expanding” said the Standard headline without ever explaining how a couple more pages on a Tuesday was greater than zero pages on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Missoulian changed the tone and wording to be slightly less insulting, and also left a space for comments, while the others didn’t. But why couldn’t they just be honest about the changes? With rising costs and disappearing ad revenues, it’s either the 3-day a week deal or no print editions at all, people.

As far as I have seen, the Standard and Helena paper have received (or printed) exactly one letter each from “disappointed” subscribers. Really? No one else cares? The Standard editor said he got lots of comments in his email in-box, but the writers didn’t indicate they were for publication.

I’m a little heartsick to see Butte lose its daily newspaper. I came here some 50 years ago to work for a bustling Montana Standard. Now there are only a handful of newsroom employees left, and the next workers to go are all the paper carriers who will be axed when the Postal Service takes over delivery. How’s that going to work? Will the Butte papers have to go to Billings and back like letters? Some customers will get papers in the morning (although not before 6) while others will have to wait until afternoon.

They are going to make you pay for mail delivery—it says so in the (extremely) fine print of Page 2’s newly rewritten circulation policies. It doesn’t say how much, of course, just like it doesn’t say how much a subscription will cost. Everyone pays a different rate, it seems. Hopefully it’ll be less per day than the $4.99 they will charge for mailed paper renewal notices.

Since the mail isn’t delivered on Sunday, you can say goodbye to those cherished mornings of coffee and crosswords. Puzzles are hard to do on tiny screens. Also, no more coupons or Wednesday grocery ads. Will they bump up to Tuesday or delay until Thursday or just bag them altogether? Another lost revenue source. Another lost convenience for subscribers, along with weekly TV listings—they suggested we pay for an outside magazine to get those.

One would hope, with all this cutting and saving, that some of the proceeds will be put toward hiring more reporters, or keeping the few we have from having to take forced furloughs every few weeks. But... those funds will more likely be diverted into the pockets of Lee executives and stockholders. And we will be getting even less local news—which is what a local paper should be focusing on, since the state and national stuff is covered by others. They should consider that without reporters, they can’t even put out an e-edition that anyone will want to read.

As for us print subscribers, will they double the days left on our subscriptions, or halve the cost of an extension? I’m not holding my breath. I think they would like nothing more than to see all us 5,000 or so “dinosaur” print subscribers go away, despite the fact we’ve been the ones supporting local papers for decades.