Thank you to Stacie Barry and other brave scientists who have stood up to the wall of silence imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and ARCO-British Petroleum.

The excellent investigative article by David McCumber (Montana Standard and Helena Independent Record, June 25) reveals the extent to which the agency and corporation have gone not merely to quash science but to discredit independent scientists. The EPA does not want us to know the truth about the health problems left by historic mining and smelting, health problems that continue after inadequate cleanup.

Stacie Barry’s 2012 Ph.D. dissertation showed a strong link between Butte’s mortality rate and pollution from arsenic and heavy metals. I was privileged to chair Dr. Barry’s dissertation committee, which included faculty from Montana Tech and the University of Montana. Butte’s relatively small population and the difficulty of accessing health data posed huge challenges for Dr. Barry and others who study the effects of arsenic and other mine waste pollution in Butte.

She used sophisticated statistical techniques to tease out the pollution-mortality relationship, and it is unconscionable that EPA and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry chose to repress the results instead of following up with more in-depth studies and more protective cleanup.

A few years after Dr. Barry completed her research, I taught a course on science communication at Sun Yat-sen University in China. By remarkable coincidence, one of my graduate students was doing research very similar to Dr. Barry. The student studied cancer rates in the Hengshi River watershed, a historic copper mining and smelting region of China. There were two huge differences with Dr. Barry’s study: one, the government gave the Chinese scholar full access to health records that would be protected as private in the U.S. (the HIPAA rule); and two, the region’s population was about 1 million, which removed many statistical constraints.

Soil arsenic levels near historic Hengshi mining and smelting sites range up to 218 ppm. Residential areas, which Chinese locals refer to as “cancer villages,” have arsenic levels as high as 88 ppm with a mean of about 29 ppm. Like Butte, heavy metals such as lead and cadmium are also often present at toxic levels. It is well known that toxic metals have additive and sometimes multiplicative effects, so that 1 + 1 can equal 4. (Note the similarity to the tobacco smoking and asbestos exposure multiplicative effect known as “additive synergism”.)

My Chinese student’s work confirmed earlier studies and showed a high (statistically strong) cancer risk at arsenic levels above 50 ppm. Based on her work and other studies, the Chinese government’s “action level” for arsenic is 30 ppm. Cleanup may occur or whole villages may be moved, depending on the circumstances.

The EPA action level for arsenic in Butte and Anaconda, that is the level at which residential cleanup is triggered, is 250 ppm.

Ouch.

Americans don’t normally think of China’s government as more protective of environmental health than our own. To add insult to injury, Butte and Anaconda are a huge exception even within the U.S., where the EPA’s typical action level for arsenic is below 80 ppm. The EPA would have us believe that arsenic in Butte is far less dangerous than arsenic from similar sources (copper mining and smelting) in China or in other parts of our own country.

From the inception of Superfund in the early 1980s to today, journalists have played a key role in exposing EPA ineptitude and willful negligence. The asbestos tragedy in Libby is a prime example, because both EPA and the state of Montana ignored the Libby tragedy until the Seattle-Post Intelligencer newspaper broke the story in 1999 as “A Town Left to Die.”

Similarly, in Butte, even the limited EPA remedy that we have is largely due to coverage by reporters beginning with Rick Foote and Gerry O’Brien in the 1980s and ending with Duncan Adams and David McCumber today. From the time of the American Revolution newspapers have been the “fourth estate,” informing we the people on what goes on behind the wizard’s curtain.

Let’s hope the wizards at EPA read the newspaper.