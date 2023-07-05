My recent column about Butte’s Citizen Technical Environmental Committee (CTEC) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seemed to hit home. I said that CTEC didn’t have the trust of the community and EPA’s stated plan to send $150,000 to CTEC this year (an increase of $100,000) to continue its “work” was misplaced at best. I urged EPA not to continue to support CTEC.

CTEC then scheduled a Board meeting where there would be a “facilitated discussion by stakeholders regarding evaluation and interpretation of the ‘gray area material’ (known by many in Butte as ‘dirty dirt’).” CTEC seemed to assume the role of the public by asking Arco/British Petroleum (BP) and the EPA to persuade CTEC as if it were the public, instead taking directly to the people their terrible idea of not using clean fill for tailings removal in the center of Butte.

After significant negative feedback, CTEC cancelled that portion of their Board meeting but moved forward with the rest of their agenda, including the replacement or addition of board members. Inquisitive, I decided to sit in on the meeting by Zoom.

CTEC talked about the continuation of “UNANNOUNCED TO THE PUBLIC (technical) MEETINGS” even after the 20-year veil of secrecy was lifted by the federal judge who had instituted the secret meetings at the behest of BP and EPA. These current secret technical meetings are focused on BP and EPA orchestrating a push to use the “dirty dirt” in the center of Butte. When at a previous board meeting a CTEC Board member asked if the secret “technical” meetings could be made public in a spirit of openness and transparency, EPA’s Project Manager for Butte said “NO,” as the public (and apparently, too, the CTEC Board) were not competent enough to observe the process and further (a red herring) you couldn’t have hundreds of people butting into a meeting. So, the secret meetings continue.

Yet the other night, CTEC Board member John Pantano (of Bozeman – more on that later) noted he and one other board member have had open access to the closed door technical meetings and have never been denied access. Apparently only hand-selected folks are given the meeting date, place and time to observe the process. That’s wrong, wrong, wrong!

Another Board member pointed out that Montanans have a Constitutional Right of Participation in state and local government processes BEFORE decisions are made. Our Constitution drafters knew our governments would want to be secretive and prohibited it. Some board members noted that if CTEC wanted to regain trust, it needed to break open these secret technical meetings to public observation. After all, if you insist on closed meetings, what are you hiding behind that curtain that you don’t want the people to know about?

Now as to the Butte CTEC having a person from Bozeman serving on the board, I brought up that issue to the board, also noting that the same person, John Pantano, had previously worked for ARCO/BP. Thud! I received no response. After the meeting, I began to wonder how it was that a former BP employee from Bozeman and another CTEC Board member from Butte who previously worked for ARCO somehow knew about and were able to attend the technical meetings while everyone else was shut out.

CTEC has to do much better before it deserves more money from EPA. How representative of the public is it? How much public participation do they get? I checked CTEC’s email list which contains 135 folks. Most recipients on the list are employees of PRPs (potentially responsible parties) and their consultants. When you throw in government employees you end up with less than 20 members of the general public who are notified of CTEC’s meetings or receive their communications.

I just read David McCumber’s long story about how EPA, and others including some CTEC folks, had attacked scientists who produced health studies that Arco/BP didn’t like. When CTEC goes along with secret meetings and is comfortable doing the biddings of EPA and BP, they are not reflective of the people of Butte.

Unless CTEC gets rid of the Bozeman guy, breaks through the secrecy curtain for the people, and stops sucking up to BP, they don’t deserve our support or more EPA money.