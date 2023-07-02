By now, we all have heard about the fish numbers on the Big Hole River. Also, many possible causes that could be having an effect on the low census numbers have been given. No definite cause has been shown, whether it could be disease, low water flow, high water temperature, overuse of the fishery, water purity, or something not known at this point.

Identifying problems should be done through research from an unbiased standpoint. Consequently, solutions to the identified problems should be evaluated on how effective it would be to help the underlying problem. Looking at how effective a particular solution will be can give an easier framework and the best way forward. The process should involve compromise from all the specific groups using the river. Drawing into separate corners based on ideology, user groups or business can make impasse more of a reality. This has occurred on other rivers in the state and solutions were almost impossible to come by. Below are a few ideas that might or might not be worth looking at, but certainly will be unpopular with some of the interested groups. True compromise will produce solutions for the good of the river.

Stress to the fish population, caused by overuse of the fishery, needs to be analyzed. In the case of wild game management, optimum numbers of animals are assessed based on the environment the animals live in. Consequently permit numbers and hunting days are regulated to arrive or move toward a management objective. This same philosophy can be used on the fish population. As numbers come back increased used can be tolerated.

One idea does not seem to be getting much discussion. It is the effect of treating feeder streams with Rotenone had on the fishery downstream. These streams provide a source of young fish that migrate into the river itself. They produce multiple species including rainbow, whitefish, grayling, brown, cutthroat, sculpin and others. That no longer happens when those streams are managed for just a few species. Research will show if this is actually having an effect on fish numbers downstream.

Screening the intake on irrigation ditches would prevent fish from being trapped with no way to return to the main stream when the water is shut off. Screening would increase maintenance and cost to agriculture. Studies would determine to what degree this is occurring and to see if that produces a benefit.

Lastly a very unpopular remedy would be storage dams either on the river or off stream that feed into the river. Off stream storage was increased in this area years ago, by raising natural lakes, which then could be drawn down, to the original lake level during low flow, high temperature times of the year. This option has the potential to greatly help the fishery, yet doesn't get consideration, because of liability, government regulation or just wanting a free flowing river. Hebgen Lake on the Madison River is an example of storage reservoir controlled river. Research can show how effective this would be to help the underlying problem.

The extent to which the solution actually helps the problem will reduce the options of the best ideas. If solutions are not accepted by a broad consensus of interested parties, doing nothing and letting nature take its course is not the preferred option. Viable solutions, through compromise, can be applied for the good of the river and not what is acceptable to the strongest lobby.