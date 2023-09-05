The latest attempt by the Forest Service to make logging palatable is using the terms “temporary” and “closed” roads. The implied message is that road impacts are magically eliminated if they are temporary or closed. Roads, temporary, "closed" or permanent, are among the most significant effects on forest ecosystems. (For a good review of road impacts, see Trombulak and Frissell.)

However, "temporary" roads and so-called "closed" roads are not the same as no road. Even years ago, when I was a wildlife student at the U of Montana, research showed that even "closed" roads had a passive negative impact on wildlife because people used them.

Worse for the ecosystem, these "closed" roads are seldom rehabilitated to restore the road lens and slope. Creating logging roads and skid trails increases soil density, reducing water infiltration. Soil compaction along logging roads can last for up to 100 years. Roads cut the subsurface flow of water, which often winds up on the compacted roadbed where it gathers sediment that flows into streams, harming aquatic life.

Numerous studies have shown that roads are a chronic source of sedimentation into streams, while even the sediment after a fire usually only lasts a few years. Sedimentation from logging roads is why sensitive species like bull trout have declined across much of its range.

Logging roads also displace sensitive wildlife (i.e., elk, bears, and other wildlife) that avoid human intrusions. Even the noise from logging equipment, trucks, ATVs and other motorized vehicles can impact wildlife.

Roads are also a major source of weed spread. Some of these weedy species, like cheatgrass, increase wildfire, and other species, like spotted knapweed, compete with native plants.

The construction of roads removes biomass and reduces carbon storage in the area.

Another critical factor today is that nearly all human ignitions occur near roads. One study found that 90% of all wildfires happened within a half-mile of a road.

The miles and miles of FS roads are one of the factors in the growth of wildfires since most of these human ignitions occur when natural ignitions from lightning are not happening. Human ignitions started 76% of the wildfires that destroyed structures, and those fires tended to be in flammable areas where homes, commercial structures and outbuildings are increasingly common.

Human ignitions, facilitated by access along logging roads, lengthen the fire season, contributing to more blazes.

Logging roads by opening the forest can lead to drier conditions and funnels of wind along the corridor, which enhance fire spread.

To fully reclaim a road is more than putting up a gate to block vehicle travel. It requires ripping up the roadbed to remove the compacted soil layers. The side slope soil has to be put back on the site and reshaped to restore subsurface and surface water flow. Culverts need to be removed. Stream channels are entirely restructured and reconstituted. Vegetation needs to be planted — and grass seed is not enough, especially if the area once supported forest. Logs, rocks, and other natural structures must be returned to the slope.

Essentially, these logging road ecological costs are a subsidy to the timber industry that is not internalized. If they were included in the cost of a timber sale, we would have a lot less logging on public lands.

Home hardening is by far the most effective means of reducing wildfire home losses.