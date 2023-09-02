“Once again, the State gets the gold mine and Butte gets the shaft!”

That's a direct quote from Skiff Sheehy, a former Supreme Court Justice and Butte native, addressing Butte’s mistreatment on environmental cleanup issues. Or as I say, "Once again the British Petroleum Co. gets the gold mine and Butte gets the shaft.”

There is no question that the British Petroleum Co. and the United States government are 100% responsible for Superfund cleanup and restoration of Butte, closing the Butte mines and shutting off the underground mine pumps that caused the Berkeley Pit and Butte Mine flooding. The United States government forced Butte miners to return to work to mine the ore needed to defend this country during times of war — over 3,500 Butte men have paid the ultimate sacrifice and literally thousands were injured or died and suffered from the “miner con” mining and providing that ore.

Wouldn’t it be interesting if suddenly the EPA, state and local officials — instead of praising British Petroleum — required/demanded that BP complete its legal responsibility to properly clean and restore Silver Bow Creek and its corridor from Texas Avenue to Montana Street as required in Superfund and state law and the Montana Constitution?

District Judge Brad Newman of Butte, and not Helena or Denver where the EPA folks and in London where BP resides, has ruled and publicly testified that this section of the creek is in fact a creek and protected under Montana’s Constitution as “Waters of the State of Montana.”

After 40-plus years of studying and evaluating how to properly complete a responsible cleanup of Butte’s Silver Bow Creek and its corridor running through the middle of our great town, the EPA, BP and others are now proposing using contaminated material (aka "dirty dirt") to replace contaminated tailing.

As I wrote to KC Becker, the Region Eight EPA administrator, this is wrong and should never be accepted. Or as a friend of mine using an analogy stated, it reminds him of a person suffering a serious wound and going to the emergency room, having the wound cleaned and stitched, and placing the dirty bandage back over the cleaned wound.” Butte just deserves better.

And how could anyone believe that it is OK to have an accepted lead level in children’s blood stream in Butte of 1,200 parts per million and everywhere else in the United States, including Anaconda, it’s 400 ppm? In reality, there is no safe level.

It is beyond my comprehension how anyone involved, and who lives in Butte and would like for their children and grandchildren to live here as well, would not want the best cleanup possible? However, this situation is what we are currently experiencing. Most importantly, why we must continue to fight the folks from the EPA and others that are charged with helping us and making sure Butte is cleaned properly and that we have an environmentally safe and most of all a HEALTHY community for our children to live, is also totally beyond my comprehension.

What Butte absolutely needs now is a thorough re-evaluation of all Superfund decisions made to date by a reputable legal environmental firm, including all consent decrees, agreements in principle, allocation agreements, Silver Bow Creek Headwaters Coalition's successful lawsuit and any other document associated with Butte cleanup.

I only write this op-ed because I care. The decisions made today on the Berkeley Pit, Silver Bow Creek, the Montana Pole Site and the Butte Hill are forever decisions and will have forever consequences. It is imperative that we do things right! As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”