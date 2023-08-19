The numbers are in, and they aren’t pretty – Butte homeowners are about to get gouged on their property taxes. And Butte renters are about to see their rents shoot up, if they haven’t already. Worse, the Governor and his Republican supermajority have deliberately done this to us. During the Legislature they refused to pass real, long-lasting property tax reform, and refused to include renters.

We’ve all seen our property reappraisals. Home values have skyrocketed, as much as 45%, which in turn drives up property taxes and rent. That’s horrible news for those of us who love Butte, who were born and raised here and don’t want to be forced out by housing costs that we cannot afford.

By the GOP’s own estimates, the taxes on Butte-Silver Bow homes could jump 30% county-wide, and taxes on Butte small businesses are estimated to go up by 7%. But while Butte homeowners, renters, and small businesses will pay a lot more, industrial property owners will pay a whole lot less.

That means folks in Butte, from nurses to pipefitters, police officers to construction workers, to schoolteachers and my fellow firefighters, will be bearing the brunt of increased taxes while big corporations like airlines, railroads, and Big Data get double-digit tax breaks. While they raise our rates, we subsidize their profits out of our own pockets. And that’s exactly how Republicans wanted it – this is the share of taxes that GOP legislators and the governor chose.

The Republican supermajority in Helena oversaw the largest shift in taxes from big corporations to homeowners and renters in Montana history. They keep bragging about cutting taxes, but they never mention who they cut taxes for. It wasn’t for us, the Montanans who build this state and keep it running. It was for their wealthy cronies, who line their campaign accounts and cash in those favors every two years when the Legislature goes back to Helena.

The governor and Republican supermajority thought they could bluff us with a quick rebate, as if folks in Butte care about getting a handout. We know first-hand what it’s like when people with power try to stick us with short-term solutions and leave the real problems to fester. We know a bad deal when we see one, and record-high permanent tax increases in exchange for temporary checks is one of the worst deals we’ve ever seen.

Montanans are starting to call them out on their failures, so now they’re trying to blame local governments. They’re telling Butte-Silver Bow—and every city and county across the state—that nobody in Helena is going to solve the problem. They don’t care about fixing it, they’re just telling us to increase the class sizes in our schools, hire less laborers to maintain our infrastructure, and cut back the number of cops who are keeping our streets safe.

As a legislator, I fought alongside my fellow MT Democrats to force the GOP supermajority to protect homeowners and renters from these tax hikes. So I know it doesn’t have to be this way, and I know exactly who made this tax hike on everyday working folks happen. It wasn’t our local government. It was the politicians in Helena who decided to care more about their donors than their constituents back home.

The Republican governor and his GOP supermajority deliberately turned their backs on Butte, and they don’t seem to care. Our only recourse may be at the ballot box in November 2024. Then, remember it was the Governor and GOP legislators who gave you these record property tax increases and refused to fix them.