A dangerous new tax proposed by President Biden could significantly hurt Montana’s family farmers and ranchers. Our state’s elected officials must stand up for our interests and push back against calls for a federal asset tax. I am hopeful Sen. Jon Tester will be in the forefront of his party’s opposition to their leader’s plan.

In the past, Sen. Tester has stood against changes in “stepped-up basis” taxes paid on inherited assets. He rightly argued that burdensome taxes on assets could hinder “families’ ability to keep running a farm, ranch, or small business from one generation to the next.” He went on to explain, “We need to protect our family farms, ranches, and small businesses. They are the lifeblood of rural communities all across the country.”

The new federal asset tax President Biden highlighted in his last State of the Union address would pose the same threat to these family farms, ranches and small businesses. This plan would impose a minimum 25% tax on not only income but also increases in the value of assets worth $100 million or more. Taxing the unrealized gains of these assets would mean that family businesses with their money tied up in land, structures, farm machinery and other components of their operations could be forced to sell off those assets to pay a huge tax bill. It’s easy to see how Montana ranchers and farmers, who are often “land rich but cash poor” as the saying goes, could lose the very assets that make it possible for them to earn a living.

I’ve spent much of my life serving the people of Montana, in the Legislature and through holding other state offices including state budget director. I know for a fact that imposing an overly heavy tax burden on family businesses can mean the difference between success and failure, even when those farms, ranches or companies have made a go of it for generations.

Sen. Tester knows this too. He’s a third-generation Montana farmer himself, and when I served alongside him in the Montana state Senate, we both saw real-life examples of how tax policy, good and bad, can affect family operations.

The proposed federal asset tax is a classic example of bad tax policy. It ignores the negative impacts it would have on people who don’t just sit on big piles of cash but instead invest their money in businesses that produce vital products and services for consumers, and create living-wage jobs for thousands of workers.

When politicians start thinking only of spending more and more, and heedlessly raise taxes to fund their spending habits, they are not serving the public. They are only serving themselves. I hope Sen. Tester will serve his Montana constituents by clearly opposing the federal asset tax.