Thank you Amanda Marinovich for your recent Guest View comment (Montana Standard, June 29). You’ve communicated the issues and concerns clearly and based on fact, not emotion ... much better than I could have.

I’ve followed this issue as a B-SB commissioner, the Council of Commissioner’s designee on the BPSOU CD Negotiation Team and now as a CTEC Board member.

I’ve been explaining the real issue with the “studies” to everyone who I’ve met who brings them up. I also was considering submitting an opinion to the High Country News whose reporting reopened this controversy with much finger-pointing and innuendo towards local folks whose profession and passion drives them to value the health of the community, like you. Then, recently, the Montana Standard again regurgitated the story renewing distrust, fear and doubt within their own community.

I classify these articles about the studies and how they’re portrayed with three statements: 1) Screaming “fire!” in a crowded theatre to cause a stampede of the theatergoers 2) Shoot the messenger to stop the message and 3) Screaming the attention gathering headlines and ignoring the real message the messengers were sharing.

If you dig deep into the messages that EPA and DEQ were trying to convey, they weren’t attacking the researchers, they were questioning the researcher’s techniques and thus the conclusions the researcher’s conclusions. I believe that the EPA and DEQ folks weren’t discounting that there was a health issue in Butte, but that the flaws in the studies could not validate those health issue concerns medically, causality and statistically speaking.

I’ve worked for several years with the B-SB, EPA and DEQ people mentioned and libeled in these news articles during the CD negotiations. I can’t disclose the details of those negotiations, but I can vouch that every one of those folks as being passionate about getting the cleanup done right for the Butte citizens whether the doubters believe it or not. I can also say that I believe that the ARCO folks also had that passion since they knew ultimately their company was on the line to get it done and done right so that ARCO can put this behind them. While I’m on my soapbox and since MRI also was mentioned in those articles, I’ll add the MRI folks that I dealt with also had the same intention and passion to keep our community healthy.

As a lifelong Butte resident who played as a child in one of the contaminated sites to be cleaned up in the BPSOU CD agreement, I’m ecstatic that the folks we have working on the cleanup plan are all as professional, experienced, outspoken and passionate as they are. I don’t believe we could be in better hands. Thanks, you folks!