The causes of the decline in wild trout numbers in the state’s fabled ﬁsheries of the southwest are known. We just need the political will to deal with the issues.

In “The Tragedy of the Commons” (1968), famed ecologist Garrett Hardin explained a concept that is widely discussed in ecology and other sciences. In short, if numerous independent individuals enjoy unfettered access to a ﬁnite, valuable resource they will tend to overuse it and may end up destroying its value altogether. This is a perfect description of the ﬁsheries in our state. They are ﬁnite, valuable resources that are being overused particularly by outﬁtters and guides that are proﬁting from these public resources. A quick look at the numbers reveals an incredible increase in angler use of these rivers over the last 15 years. “The Tragedy of the Commons” precisely describes what is happening to our ﬁsh populations.

The magazine “Angling Trade” — a publication speciﬁcally dedicated to covering the business of ﬂy ﬁshing, states in a recent editorial, ”The truth is that angler days have doubled since 2008 going from 60,000 to 120,000. Meanwhile, trout numbers have plummeted. The Big Hole used to sport 3,500 ﬁsh per mile; now it is less than 1,000. That’s really hard to consider a coincidence. It goes on to say “anglers are kicking the s**t out of the ﬁsh. And if we don’t get smart about how to manage pressure for sustainability, the situation will self regulate when nobody want to come ﬁsh parts of Montana because the ﬁshing is a mere shell of what it once was.” Garrett Hardin could not have said it better.

Catch and release ﬁshing is often cited as a tool to limit ﬁsh mortality. Even with catch and release ﬁshing using barbless hooks, at least 10% of the ﬁsh caught die and the number would have increased with the increased angler days over this time period.

A contributing factor is the stress placed on ﬁsh populations by low ﬂows and higher water temperatures brought about by climate changes. These factors make it more difficult for ﬁsh to recover from the stress of being caught and released and thus harder for them to ﬁght disease and infections.

During my 20 years at FWP, I often heard from anglers to keep politics out of biology. In this case, the answers lie with the politicians. They are the ones who can limit angling pressure and take steps to address climate changes.