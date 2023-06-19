Children of Montana are defending the Constitution’s preamble to “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

As a holdover from federal support for slavery and Jim Crow, courts repeatedly failed to enforce the preamble. Yet soldiers enforced this most important paragraph of the Constitution in two wars against our governing. The mission statement of the United States federal government is the preamble:

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The preamble gives force to the unlimited taxing power of the federal government for its limited sovereignty to “provide for the common defense” to “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

The preamble enumerates the limit on federal taxing to only “promote the general welfare.” As restated in amendments Nine and 10, explained in Federalist 1-46, and summarized in Federalist No. 9 and No. 10, providing for the general welfare and “internal improvements” is sovereignty retained by We the People as we direct in state constitutions.

The preamble gives force to the fact that We the People are the sovereigns, the governing of the federal and state governments are servants, not masters:

“that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”

In the Revolution and Civil War American soldiers sacrificed lives to enforce the Declaration of Independence against those governing us. “We the People” grant the governments sovereignty to minimize war and crimes by coercing compliance with law. To “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

The liberty of children has been sacrificed to profligate consumption of nonrenewable resources by federal infrastructure monopolies put in place since The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1916:

• Violating preamble, “post Roads”, and “No Preference” clauses to only “promote the general welfare,” not tax to “provide” projects desired by the powerful.

• Ignoring the 21 presidential veto messages that enforce the Divided Sovereignty of the Constitution relative to “internal improvements.”

• A century with the 25 mpg of the Model-T. Until declared unconstitutional in 1982, the federal communications monopoly similarly mandated rotary telephones. Once liberty to innovate was restored, the internet replace rotary phones.

• Forty-five percent of 400-plus-ton-mpg railroads being replaced by 25-mpg roads.

• Blocking access to rights of way for alternatives to road networks since President Nixon sent his daughter Tricia to open the Morgantown PRT in 1972.

• Massive traffic congestion.

• Resource depletion with U.S. peak oil in 1970.

• Foreign oil addiction as oil demand exceeded U.S. oil production.

• Pollution from profligate consumption of oil so significant it has tilted the balance of nature into climate change.

• Ignoring 10 of the last 10 presidents’ calls to action to power America within domestic oil production (approximately one-third cut in oil use) to mitigate a threat to national security.

• Oil wars since 1991 to secure access to foreign oil.

• $31 trillion in federal debt increasing in tandem with the cost of oil imports and funding oil-wars.

• In the Dallas Fed's survey of 153 oil companies in Sept 2022, 85% see a collapse of affordable oil this decade. Without immediate action, this is likely a cascade into war as warned by The Joint Forces Command and is occurring in Ukraine.

We create governments to minimize war and crimes by coercing compliance with law. Innovation is a compliance failure.

The “general welfare” is created as two aspects of Liberty intertwine in a Darwinian crucible of creative destruction:

• Tolerance of disruptive minorities offering choices.

• Tolerance of people sorting choices via free markets and free speech, the wisdom of the many.

Montana's children are breaking a century of unconstitutional government monopoly, restoring liberty, changing economic lifeblood from oil/coal to ingenuity.