Standing proudly at the corner of Montana Highways 83 and 200, appearing fresh and healthy, a newly painted “Big Cow” greets those traveling past. Behind the bull’s unique and unforgettable stiffness lie softly rising hills that attract the eyes of most travelers. Still farther beyond these hills, on high snowy mountain peaks, are melting cold crystal water drops that form the headwaters of the iconic Blackfoot River. As the runoff moves down the mountains, the melting snow moves through the lush agricultural lands and wetlands of the Blackfoot watershed far below. This landscape has inspired books and movies and has inspired many to work together who might not usually agree.

Montana residents are speaking loudly and demanding in a unified chorus of what is important to our lives and how much we want healthy sustainability for our public lands. We are also unified in our belief in collaborative efforts such as the one that created the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). This bill is the outcome of a 20-year collaborative effort and is a win-win for the community of Seeley Lake and for all Montanans.

As a successful businesswoman and community leader in Seeley Lake, I know how cooperation and collaboration are essential in small towns. For my business to run successfully I need the large lumber trucks to fill up as well as the smaller vans filled with children tumbling out of their doors seeking ice cream or fresh pizza. We also must offer plumbing and electrical goods for simple home repairs or even new construction in addition to licenses for sportsmen and women, and we even must carry seasonal odds and ends to serve our very varied four-season lifestyle. But this adaptability has supported my family and my community as our little town has continued to thrive thanks to our treasured surroundings being enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

These public lands and the commitment to collaboration is why the BCSA has won such broad support. In fact, polls show that 84% of all Montanans want this act because it has something for everyone. The BCSA protects wilderness, provides local jobs, continues to beckon all kinds of recreation, and enhances adjacent communities’ ability to thrive with a firmer economic base and future.

This legislation addressed all desires and needs to make it work for all of us. I found that many times what is good in business is also good for the landscape. In the case of the BCSA, it is diversity of voices coupled with good stewardship! The work has been done in Montana, now we need the work to be done in D.C. to move the BCSA across the President’s desk! So please, make a call to Sen. Jon Tester to thank him for his tireless commitment to getting this bill passed, and call Sen. Steve Daines and Reps. Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke and tell them to listen to 84% of Montanans and pass the BCSA.

GO BCSA! The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is waiting! A win for Montana!