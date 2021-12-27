Butte's American Legion accountable to community and organizations, as well as Legion Oasis housing tenants

It is unfortunate that in the past weeks, there has been a dark cloud of confusion hanging over developments related to the future of the Legion Oasis Housing complex here in Butte. I write this to clear up any confusion, doubts or fears; not only tenants, but also community members and organizations that have an interest.

In 1969, Butte’s American Legion Post #1 was approached by the federal Housing and Urban Development Agency in regard to the need for low/middle income housing in our community. They proposed to our post that if we would take on securing land, build affordable housing units, manage the operations, etc., they would give us a low-interest loan for the amount necessary to make it happen. It was a big ask — at the time, the mines were running in Butte, but strikes happened, the Vietnam War was raging and given the climate toward veterans at this time, members did not know if the post would be able to get enough support to pull it off. With that said, there were members of the post, themselves unable to secure affordable, stable housing — and one didn’t need to look very far to see that the need went well beyond veterans and their families. The decision was made to take on the risk of the project with blind faith, hope and a huge loan from HUD.

Since the beginning, an organizational structure has been in place that clearly outlines how the complex was to be managed. There would be a board of directors made up of 7 members, that would hire/oversee on-site management. The American Legion Post was taking on all of the financial risk, members were volunteering hundreds of hours in overseeing the project development, and spending a tremendous amount of time talking to potential tenants about what they would like to see as part of their new homes. The board would consist of 4 members of the American Legion and 3 qualified community members. Obviously, the American Legion would have the majority vote to protect their interest, but it was also important to include community members that could bring a varied perspective, or expertise beyond that of the board members representing the American Legion Post. Over the years, these community board members have been attorneys, accountants, teachers, social service agency representatives, etc. and we have been tremendously thankful for their insight and contributions.

Although those first decades as owners of such a huge undertaking were unbelievably challenging, with the mines closing and our local economy suffering — members of the American Legion Post #1 here in Butte found a way to keep it going. We continued to elect board members that insured bills were paid, made improvements to apartments, added playgrounds, paved the parking areas, upgraded windows, replaced roofs, and the list goes on and on. We have been proud to provide a development here in Butte that people can drive by and see green lawn, children playing outside, and well-maintained housing that tenants can feel is a step up for them and their families.

As the years have progressed, housing laws have changed dramatically. Good laws that protect tenants have been passed in every state, as well as federally. Responsibilities of non-profit boards have been defined and put into state law. Financial reporting and employer responsibilities are much different now than they were in 1969.

With all of these changes in mind, the current board has identified areas in which improvements in oversight and management are necessary to meet compliance with current laws as well as the goals we as an organization have for the future. We feel that this can best be achieved by contracting with a management company that works with accountants who keep up with the ever-changing tax codes, consultants who inform the board of changes in housing laws/responsibilities, managers who will implement structured tenant councils, complaint resolution processes, as well as implement competitive bidding procedures for projects/improvements so that local contractors have a fair opportunity to work with us. Finally, it is paramount that management not only acknowledge the work of the American Legion Post here in Butte over the past 50 years, but also that they represent our organization in a positive and fair light.

Despite numerous inaccurate rumors, we are not considering any great changes beyond the change in management. As for increased rent, we are all dealing with increased cost for power, gasoline, food, etc. At a time when many rents around Butte are skyrocketing, we are looking at a rent increase of $15-$30 per month to meet the challenge of inflation in a fair manner. We understand that this increase is still significant to many of our tenants and we intend to do our best to keep costs affordable for low/middle income residents. This has been our mission from the beginning.

Our organization has faithfully and dutifully served veterans and the people of Butte through our work establishing, maintaining and improving the Legion Oasis Apartment Complex for 50 years, and we intend to continue doing so for decades to come.

Respectfully, Michael Lawson- American Legion Post #1

