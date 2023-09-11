Welcome to The Convent. This historic piece of Butte’s history has been transformed into a magnificent residence merging the beauty of a brick structure with the modern convenience of updated infrastructure, all embracing spectacular unobstructed views of uptown Butte, the flat, and the Highlands. Also perfect for watch the majestic firework display on the 3 rd of July. Built in 1917, the all brick structure features completely upgraded plumbing and electrical. The over 6,000 square feet of living space boasts some of the best views in Big Sky Country It comes complete with 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, 2 sun porches, large open kitchen for all your entertaining needs, wood fireplace, wine room, sauna, basement area is currently a great work out room The home has been beautifully and tastefully renovated and is ready for someone who wants to enjoy it as much as the current owners have cherished it. This is a dream property, and you can make it yours.