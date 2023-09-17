Welcome home! Custom home on 5.37 acres. 7 years old and well maintained. Great room divides the 2 bedrooms, one bath from the master bedroom en-suite. Main floor laundry & mud room accesses the attached and insulated, triple-car garage. Downstairs features another 2 bedrooms, 2 bonus rooms, and full bath along with a family room and media room. Deck off the kitchen dining room has fabulous views of Butte Area. Wildlife in area, pond, fire pit.
5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $699,000
