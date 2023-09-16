Welcome to the quintessential Uptown home! Full of historic charm and updated for modern living, this is the perfect period home in Butte, America! On arrival you'll fall in love with the classic curb appeal, and the large and gently sloped yard! Once inside you're welcomed by an enclosed front porch, a classic Victorian floor plan, warm hardwood floors, fresh paint, and updated kitchen and bathrooms areas. The main level features the living, dining, kitchen and foyer areas, a full bathroom, and access to the deck with views of the Highland Mountains! Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, an extra room with a sink and storage cabinets, and a 3/4 bath. Further up in the finished attic and turret space is a flex/multi purpose or bedroom that is only limited by your imagination. Outside is your own uptown oasis with amazing views, mature landscaping, large yard, and a 2 stall garage. Come experience the best of Uptown Butte, America and make this historic home your future before someone else does!