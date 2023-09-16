Welcome to this charming 4-bedroom house (with a bonus room) , nestled just a few blocks away from the middle school. With its prime location and abundance of potential, this property is ready to become the perfect home for anyone seeking comfort and convenience. As you enter the home, you'll immediately notice the spaciousness and versatility it offers. This residence boasts four spacious bedrooms, offering the perfect blend of comfort and privacy. The main floor features two bedrooms, ensuring convenience and accessibility for residents of all ages. Upstairs, you'll find an additional two bedrooms, providing ample space for guests, hobbies, or a home office. An enticing bonus room upstairs offers even more flexibility to suit your unique needs, be it a playroom, entertainment area, or creative space. Let your imagination run wild and make this space uniquely yours. This home is bursting with potential!! You'll have the opportunity to put your personal touch on every detail, updating it to reflect your own style and preferences. Imagine the excitement of transforming this house into your dream home, tailored to suit your needs perfectly. One of the standout features of this property is the attached two-car garage, ensuring that your vehicles are safely parked and easily accessible. This convenience is especially valuable during those colder months or when arriving home with groceries in hand. Situated on a desirable corner lot, this home boasts a perfectly sized yard, providing plenty of space for outdoor activities and gardening. The covered patio is an ideal spot for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or hosting barbecues with friends and family. Embrace the beautiful weather and create cherished memories in this lovely outdoor space. One of the great advantages of this property is the unfinished basement. This additional area presents an incredible opportunity for expansion, creating extra living space, a recreation room, or a workshop—limited only by your imagination. Transform the basement into a space that truly enhances your lifestyle and adds significant value to the home. Being centrally located, and just a few blocks from the middle school, your commute could not be easier! Don't miss out on the potential this house holds. Take advantage of this opportunity to breathe new life into a timeless home and create lasting memories for years to come. Schedule a viewing today and envision the possibilities that await you!