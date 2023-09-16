Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage and a private covered patio in the peaceful backyard. Amazing sun porch that boasts ample natural light where you can enjoy coffee in the quiet mornings and could also make for an excellent space for your flowers or plants. Nice open space with a dining area off the living room. French doors into a bedroom on the main level. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a property that combines comfort, style, and convenience. Come and experience the charm of this home yourself!