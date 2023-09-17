This 4-bed, 2-bath home is wonderfully situated on 1.15 acres adjacent to the Anaconda Country Club and across from the Beaver Dam Park in the Opportunity neighborhood of Anaconda. The property is very secluded with trees and creek separating it from the country club. Such convenience with such privacy is hard to find! This lovely home boasts a master suite with remodeled bath and walk-in closet, a great room with wood-burning stove, an eat-in kitchen, 2 additional large bedrooms and full bath, and a large laundry room. A fourth "bedroom" does not have a closet. Use it as a bedroom, an office, craft room, or something else. The huge carport has an attached shop. There is much space to upgrade to a true garage, and there are no covenants to restrict your plans. A large back deck faces west for beautiful summer sunsets where you can enjoy the wildlife that frequent the creek. This setting is one of a kind in this lovely locale so close to amazing four-season recreation. If you don't golf, no worries as there is so much else to do with Downhill skiing at Discovery Ski, wonderful opportunities for fishing, hunting, boating and water sports at Georgetown Lake, and miles and miles of trails for hiking, 4-wheeling, snow mobiling and more. And, just across the street, kids can play on the playground or use the basketball courts, and there are paved paths for strolling, dog-walking, bike-riding, or whatever is your pleasure. You must see this great opportunity to own a rare find in rural Opportunity, Montana.