This nice home on the corner lot may just be what you are looking for. 4 Bedroom and 1 Bath with an open floor plan. This homes has been renovated and has newer Heating, Windows, Electrical, Plumbing end more. The over seize yard with two apple trees affords room for playing, gatherings and pets. The big carport and garage can be used for various activities besides parking your cars. The basement is set up to have family and friends over for a party to play games or just enjoy each others company. There is room upstairs to add a bathroom if so desired. Make this your own Montana Heaven and call your real estate professional to view this property.